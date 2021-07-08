New York Mets
Take a look inside the SNY production truck during a Mets walk-off win | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at what went on in the SNY production truck during Jeff McNeil’s walk-off single on Wednesday afternoon.Watch More: https://o...
Don Mattingly agrees to manage Miami Marlins in 2022 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 17m
(AP) -- Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly will return for a seventh season in 2022, general manager Kim Ng said Thursday afternoon during the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.Mattingly a
Mets Mr. Clutch: Jose Peraza Role Player Supreme And Team MVP Nod
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 27m
The Mets needed a clutch hit yesterday and once again Jose Peraza gave it to them. Small stature, little known, Peraza is a key team player.
NY Mets Lineup: Francisco Lindor in the two-hole is killing momentum
by: Justin Sarachik — Fansided: Rising Apple 54m
The New York Mets made a big splash this offseason by trading for and then extending Francisco Lindor. Don't kid yourself, you loved the move, we all did. ...
How Jeff McNeil Could Be This Decade’s Ichiro Suzuki
by: Nihar Maskara — Mets Merized Online 2h
NOTE: All stats and graphs are from before McNeil returned from the ILHere is the batting average leaderboard for all qualified MLB players in the 21st century (min. 1000 PAs):Barry Bond
Pete Alonso to face Salvador Perez in 2021 Home Run Derby
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
The brackets are out for the 2021 Home Run Derby, and Pete Alonso’s road to a repeat begins with KC’s Salvador Perez, and Shohei Ohtani looms in the semifinals.
As Night Follows Day
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 2h
Weve been down this two-lane highway that runs out of regulation road too soon too many times to count efficiently of late. Ten wins and no losses would be more preferable.
Looking at the records of teams when the Mets actually played them
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 2h
