Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): A Couple of Nice Series
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
This week, we look at the bullpen, the Brewers and Yankees series, and more.
Urías 1st 11-game winner, leads Dodgers over Marlins 6-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 34m
(AP) -- Julio Urías allowed Jazz Chisholm's leadoff homer, then pitched shutout ball through the seventh inning for his major league-leading 11th win, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Miami Marli
Jayson Stark names Francisco Lindor NL LVP of first half
by: Tim Kelly — Radio.com: WFAN 36m
Francisco Lindor’s struggles in his first half with the New York Mets earned him an award that you don’t want to win. Read more on Audacy Sports and WFAN.
3 Up, 3 Down: Mets Take Two Of Three From Brewers
by: Patrick Glynn — Mets Merized Online 44m
We're now more than halfway through the season, and the Mets have been in first place for two months uninterrupted. They're 45-38 with seven games in a row coming up against the Pittsburgh Pirates
2 NL Pitchers Who Deserve To Be In MLB All-Star Game
by: Sam Leweck — The Cold Wire 50m
With New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom skipping the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver, who are some candidates to fill his spot?
Brooklyn Cyclones @ Hudson Valley Renegades Cancelled - 7/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Tonight's game between the Brooklyn Cyclones and the Hudson Valley Renegades has bee...
Can Someone Please Tell Francisco Lindor to Stop Bunting?!
by: Mark Berman — Blogging Mets 1h
Like most Mets fans, I was excited when the team acquired Francisco Lindor over the winter. We were supposed to be treated to one of the best players in the game in his prime.
Mets Mr. Clutch: Jose Peraza Role Player Supreme And Team MVP Nod
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 2h
The Mets needed a clutch hit yesterday and once again Jose Peraza gave it to them. Small stature, little known, Peraza is a key team player.
Not a pretty scene from the Mets dugout at Citi Field.Beat Writer / Columnist
New Post: MMO Game Thread: Pirates vs Mets, 7:10 PM https://t.co/qbrXYFw2hV #Mets #LGM #IBWAABlogger / Podcaster
From yesterday: Why Jacob deGrom is skipping the All-Star Game, plus the possibility of him starting Sunday on short rest at Citi Field ⬇️ https://t.co/ZdL4evige3Beat Writer / Columnist
Mets lineup vs. PiratesBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets lineup versus Pirates tonight: 3B Jonathan Villar SS Francisco Lindor LF Dominic Smith 1B Pete Alonso 2B Jeff McNeil RF Michael Conforto CF Kevin Pillar C James McCann RHP Taijuan WalkerBeat Writer / Columnist
I am not sure why Brandon Nimmo isn’t in the lineup. They are facing a pretty good pitcher, but there’s no reason from a matchup perspective.@michaelgbaron Where’s Nimmo?Blogger / Podcaster
