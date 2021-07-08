New York Mets
Former Met Howard Johnson Asks For Help Paying Grandson’s Medical Bills After Lawnmower Accident
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 44m
Johnson says his nearly 2-year-old grandson, Tanner, was involved in a tragic lawnmower accident that severed part of his left foot.
