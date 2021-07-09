New York Mets
MMN Recap: Jake Mangum Hits Sixth Homer of Season
by: Kyle Ziefert — Mets Minors 2h
Syracuse Mets: PPD, make up July 10th in Moosic, PA at 5:05 p.m.AA Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5 (21-34), New Hampshire Fisher Cats 1 (23-31) Box ScoreCF Jake Mangum 1 for 3, HR, 2 R, RBI,
Mack - Teams That Might Dump Salary
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 31m
(standings as of 7-5) We are getting to the point where teams may decide they are out of the race and it’s time to sell off their expiring...
2021 MLB Draft: Mock drafts predict the Mets’ selection
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 42m
2021 MLB Draft: Mock drafts predict the Mets' selection first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Why Pete Alonso should be added to the All Star Game to replace deGrom
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 51m
I am not a fan of this trend of players just skipping the All Star Game, including deGrom. I get that you might not be available to pitch, but you should still go. As a fan, I want to see my team …
An introduction to Major League Baseball’s draft
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The amateur draft is right around the corner. Where will the Mets be selecting, and just how will the process work this season?
Mets Minors Recap: Mark Vientos Starts Again in Left Field
by: Kyle Ziefert — Mets Merized Online 1h
Syracuse Mets: PPD, make up July 10th in Moosic, PA at 5:05 p.m.AA Binghamton Rumble Ponies 5 (21-34), New Hampshire Fisher Cats 1 (23-31) Box ScoreCF Jake Mangum 1 for 3, HR, 2 R, RBI,
Doubleheaders are becoming the Mets’ way of life in 2021 - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The New York Mets are scheduled to play 13 doubleheaders during the 2021 season — the most they've played in one season since 1980.
2021 MLB Mock Draft 3.0: Kiley McDaniel predicts the first two rounds
by: Kiley McDaniel, ESPN MLB Insider — ESPN Chicago: White Sox Report 2h
Which shortstop will go No. 1? Where will Vandy's aces land? And which top prospect could be in for a big slide? Here's the latest intel we're hearing before Sunday's first round.
NY Mets passed on 3 dud free agent deals this offseason
by: Alan Karmin — Fansided: Rising Apple 2h
The constant complaints. Same old New York Mets. The Mets never spend money. This ownership is just as bad as the last ownership. Steve Cohen is no differe...
Tweets
Pete Crow-Armstrong (Mets #5 prospect) for Kris Bryant, who says no?Sources: The Cubs have already begun the process of selling at the trade deadline, taking phone calls, targeting teams and thinking through their options. Story with @Ken_Rosenthal and @sahadevsharma: “Life comes at you fast.” https://t.co/uuS9zpRnKpBlogger / Podcaster
We can do a Mets and Yankees mailbag today but you have to bring it with the questions better than last Friday. They were kinda mediocre so I wrote an article instead. Try again here :Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @joewizsports: Listen for tonight’s FREE WINNER @Yankees @Mets #NBAFinals #EuroCup #UFC and 🐎 analysis beginning midnight tonight and Saturday morning starting at 7AM on @ESPNNY98_7FM sponsored by @PlaySugarHouse @BetRivers @TheNYRA and https://t.co/PpWmq1utOD #espnradio #audacy https://t.co/YgbbG1mpI0TV / Radio Network
Taping another Sports Report segment today in case anyone has any questions I can try to answer on air and give you a shoutout.Beat Writer / Columnist
Here's what happened yesterday in Mets Land https://t.co/7Be2dSrflETV / Radio Network
fastball low. you tip your cap to a hitter (a pitcher!) doing damage with that. unreal moment..Changeup away on 0-2 Fastball low on 1-2 Which is the better pitch? See poll below. https://t.co/L7oLn9z5jVBeat Writer / Columnist
