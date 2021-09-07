Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Taijuan Walker Didn’t Give Up Grand Slam To Rookie Reliever

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

Before the game between the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals, the Nationals social media team put forth their case for Max Scherzer to be named an All-Star. Basically, they tried to say Sc…

Mack's Mets
58618751_thumbnail

Lunch Time Links 7/9/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2s

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy ...

SNY Mets

Do Mets and Pirates' All-Star 2B Adam Frazier make a good fit? | SportsNite| SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 9m

SNY contributor John Harper dissects the Yankees offensive struggles and explains that the Mets could use a bat like Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier's. However, if...

Sporting News
62584937_thumbnail

MLB trade rumors: Kris Bryant, future Met? Six potential destinations for Cubs star

by: Ryan Fagan Sporting News 9m

Here’s the thing that makes Kris Bryant such a desirable commodity on the trade market, now that it looks like the Cubs are officially going to be sellers: Pretty much every single contending team can look at Bryant and think, “Yep, we’ve got a spot...

WFAN
62584936_thumbnail

Report: Cubs scout spotted at Mets minor league game

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 9m

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, a Cubs scout was spotted at a Mets minor league game as Kris Bryant trade rumors are heating up again.

Mets Merized
60832397_thumbnail

OTD 1969: Tom Seaver Flirts With Perfection Against Cubs

by: Rich Sparago Mets Merized Online 12m

 On July 9, 1969 (52 years ago today), Tom Seaver came within two outs of a perfect game.From the franchise's inception in 1962 until July of 1969, the Mets had been, well, quite impe

Fake Teams
62584293_thumbnail

MLB DFS: Best/worst picks for Friday, July 9th

by: Heath Capps SB Nation: Fake Teams 39m

Heath likes JT Brubaker and the Phillies in his first pass through some MLB DFS research this morning.

Mets 360
62583929_thumbnail

Brandon Nimmo takes the BABIP crown from Michael Conforto

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 51m

Amazin' Avenue
62583280_thumbnail

Amazin’ Avenue in Conversation: Gabby Vélez

by: AA Editorial SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

The founder of Reinas Baseball joins the show to discuss their program and the upcoming Baseball for All tournament.

