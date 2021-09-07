New York Mets
Mets reportedly interested in Pirates All-Star 2B Adam Frazier
by: Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2h
Frazier is enjoying a breakout season with the Pirates and was voted as the National League's starting second baseman at next week's All-Star Game in Denver.
Lunch Time Links 7/9/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 9s
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy ...
Do Mets and Pirates' All-Star 2B Adam Frazier make a good fit? | SportsNite| SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 9m
SNY contributor John Harper dissects the Yankees offensive struggles and explains that the Mets could use a bat like Pittsburgh's Adam Frazier's. However, if...
MLB trade rumors: Kris Bryant, future Met? Six potential destinations for Cubs star
by: Ryan Fagan — Sporting News 9m
Here’s the thing that makes Kris Bryant such a desirable commodity on the trade market, now that it looks like the Cubs are officially going to be sellers: Pretty much every single contending team can look at Bryant and think, “Yep, we’ve got a spot...
Report: Cubs scout spotted at Mets minor league game
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 9m
According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, a Cubs scout was spotted at a Mets minor league game as Kris Bryant trade rumors are heating up again.
OTD 1969: Tom Seaver Flirts With Perfection Against Cubs
by: Rich Sparago — Mets Merized Online 12m
On July 9, 1969 (52 years ago today), Tom Seaver came within two outs of a perfect game.From the franchise's inception in 1962 until July of 1969, the Mets had been, well, quite impe
MLB DFS: Best/worst picks for Friday, July 9th
by: Heath Capps — SB Nation: Fake Teams 39m
Heath likes JT Brubaker and the Phillies in his first pass through some MLB DFS research this morning.
Brandon Nimmo takes the BABIP crown from Michael Conforto
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 52m
Amazin’ Avenue in Conversation: Gabby Vélez
by: AA Editorial — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The founder of Reinas Baseball joins the show to discuss their program and the upcoming Baseball for All tournament.
A very happy birthday to two of our own: @nategismot and @RichardStaff. Someday Rich will be old enough to rent a car.Blogger / Podcaster
Three uni inspired color options hitting the site on Monday at 3pm ET! Polarized lenses with NY Mets logo etched in the corner. Each comes with a T7L soft case. ➡️ https://t.co/tLZ1XIjWCESuper Fan
RT @WxMets: Elsa's rain has left the area. There's a chance of a non-tropical thunderstorm this evening, but nothing as bad as last night or Tuesday. Looks good for baseball tonight in Flushing! #LGM https://t.co/pUcN2YyNJzBlogger / Podcaster
🔸 Josh Walker deals in @RumblePoniesBB win 🔹 @jakemangum15 launches a homer with the @RumblePoniesBB 🔸 @Johneshwy goes yard for second straight day with @stluciemets FULL RECAP ⬇️ https://t.co/Ic868rmqPkMinors
Elsa's rain has left the area. There's a chance of a non-tropical thunderstorm this evening, but nothing as bad as last night or Tuesday. Looks good for baseball tonight in Flushing! #LGM https://t.co/pUcN2YyNJzBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Metsmerized: OTD 1969: Tom Seaver Flirts With Perfection Against Cubs https://t.co/IwH45LE2DbBlogger / Podcaster
