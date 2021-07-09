New York Mets
Alvarez and Baty Rank in BP’s Top 20 Prospects
by: Joseph Langan — Mets Minors 2h
As Minor League Baseball reaches its midseason point, three of the New York Mets top hitting prospects have impressed with the Brooklyn Cyclones so far. With their impressive play, Francisco Alvar
Simply Amazin’ Ep. 109: Draft Preview!
by: The Apple — The Apple 14m
Full-service local and Mets draft talk
7/9/21 Game Preview: Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 21m
Rain wiped away yet another game off the schedule of the New York Mets (45-38), who saw a 14th game postponed due to inclement weather last night. The timing wasn’t ideal for the Mets, who no…
Carlos Carrasco could begin rehab assignment for Mets
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 24m
Carlos Carrasco could begin a rehab assignment for the Mets as early as next week as the veteran righty continues to work his way back from a hamstring tear.
MLB Draft 2021: Red Sox’s bid for N.J.’s Jack Leiter thwarted in final ESPN mock - nj.com
by: James Kratch | jkratch@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 41m
Jack Leiter and the Red Sox reportedly have mutual interest ahead of Sunday’s MLB Draft. But ESPN’s expert believes the star Vanderbilt right-hander is headed to Texas in his final mock.
MMO Game Thread: Pirates vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 43m
Friday, July 9, 2021 • 7:10 P.M.Citi Field • Flushing, NYRHP JT Brubaker (4-8, 4.09) vs. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.44)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMLet’s Try That Again!The
Mets fans in latest Reacts survey: If these trends continue
by: AA Editorial — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Mets fans are feeling good about their team this week.
Jack Leiter: 2021 MLB Draft top prospect from Vanderbilt, NJ ready
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2h
Jack Leiter, a Delbarton School alum from Summit, will take the next step toward his future on Sunday, when the 2021 MLB Draft begins.
