Carlos Carrasco: NY Mets starts injury rehab assignment
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2h
Yet to pitch this season due to injury after coming over in the Francisco Lindor trade, Carlos Carrasco is starting his rehab assignment for the Mets.
Video Story: Pirates, Mets open series
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2m
Pirates @ Mets Jul. 09, 2021
Taijuan Walker gets Jacob deGrom's All-Star endorsement | Newsday
by: Anthony Rieber — Newsday 14m
Jacob deGrom can do so many things on a baseball field that it’s easy to forget he’s not all-powerful. One thing deGrom can’t do is name his own replacement for the National League All-Star team. In a
Mets are starting to ‘hate’ all these doubleheaders
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 17m
The Mets are prreparing to play their 10th doubleheader of the season Saturday — the highest total for a MLB team before the All-Star break since the Blue Jays in 1978.
Brandon Nimmo's RBI double | 07/09/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 19m
PIT vs. NYM at Citi Field
Sources: Cubs Intrigued By Mets Prospects Palmer and Ginn
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 30m
Updated Post - July 9, 8:00 PMSources tell me that the Cubs are heavily scouting the St. Lucie Mets this week as Chicago makes the transition to sellers.We know the Mets have shown interes
Game Chatter: JT Brubaker vs Taijuan Walker (7/9/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 1h
Carlos Carrasco inches closer to Mets debut - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
Carlos Carrasco (torn right hamstring) will throw his second live bullpen session on Saturday, which represents his final hurdle before embarking on a rehab assignment.
