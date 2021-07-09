Quantcast
New York Mets

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Mazeika Hits Big Game Tying Homer

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 1h

Syracuse Mets (17-39) The Syracuse Mets won a well pitched ballgame 2-1 after 10 innings. Patrick Mazeike homered with 2 outs in the eight to tie the game and Drew Jackson drove in the winning run in the top of the 10th. MAZ-SEE YA!! We’re tied! T8 –

SNY Mets

Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker talks about being named to NL All-Star team | Mets Post Game

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 9m

With Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman advocating for him, Taijuan Walker was named to the National League All-Star team, replacing deGrom on the roster. Walke...

Lohud
Taijuan Walker shares his thoughts on making the All-Star Game for the first time

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 32m

For the first time in his career, Taijuan Walker is an All-Star.

Daily News
Mets’ Taijuan Walker added to All-Star Game roster - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 37m

Better late than never.

ESPN
Walker, Peralta join NL All-Stars as replacements

by: Associated Press ESPN 39m

The Mets' Taijuan Walker and Brewers' Freddy Peralta have been added to the National League All-Star team and will make their first Midsummer Classic appearances.

Mets Merized
Taijuan Walker Selected to First Career All-Star Game

by: Ryan Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 39m

In his first season with the New York Mets, Taijuan Walker is in the midst of a career year. The 28-year-old right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this season and h

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 7/10/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...

The Score
Brewers' Peralta, Mets' Walker named to NL All-Star squad

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 54m

Two more National League arms have joined the All-Star ranks in 2021.Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta has been named to the National League All-Star team as a replacement pitcher, manager Craig Counsell revealed Friday, according to the...

