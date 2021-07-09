New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Power Their Way to 13-4 Win Over Pirates
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 40m
The New York Mets (46-38) used a 10-run sixth inning to propel themselves to a 13-4 beatdown of the Pittsburgh Pirates (32-55) in the series opener on Friday night at Citi Field.Newly named Na
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker talks about being named to NL All-Star team | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 9m
With Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman advocating for him, Taijuan Walker was named to the National League All-Star team, replacing deGrom on the roster. Walke...
Taijuan Walker shares his thoughts on making the All-Star Game for the first time
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 33m
For the first time in his career, Taijuan Walker is an All-Star.
Mets’ Taijuan Walker added to All-Star Game roster - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 38m
Better late than never.
Walker, Peralta join NL All-Stars as replacements
by: Associated Press — ESPN 39m
The Mets' Taijuan Walker and Brewers' Freddy Peralta have been added to the National League All-Star team and will make their first Midsummer Classic appearances.
Taijuan Walker Selected to First Career All-Star Game
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 40m
In his first season with the New York Mets, Taijuan Walker is in the midst of a career year. The 28-year-old right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this season and h
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 7/10/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...
Brewers' Peralta, Mets' Walker named to NL All-Star squad
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 55m
Two more National League arms have joined the All-Star ranks in 2021.Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta has been named to the National League All-Star team as a replacement pitcher, manager Craig Counsell revealed Friday, according to the...
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Mazeika Hits Big Game Tying Homer
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 1h
Syracuse Mets (17-39) The Syracuse Mets won a well pitched ballgame 2-1 after 10 innings. Patrick Mazeike homered with 2 outs in the eight to tie the game and Drew Jackson drove in the winning run in the top of the 10th. MAZ-SEE YA!! We’re tied! T8 –
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
On @GEICO SportsNite, @mariacmarino & @Anthony_Recker discuss Taijuan Walker's All-Star selection & the Mets' Friday night win over the PiratesTV / Radio Network
-
You rock!!!Mets Fans are the best!! I love y’all!! #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DeeshaThosar: I noticed Francisco Lindor wasn’t smiling after he hit his grand slam tonight. When I asked him what he was thinking as he rounded the bases, he gave an interesting answer: “I was just listening to see if I was going to get booed.” Full answer within: https://t.co/8ilDFDYqHfNewspaper / Magazine
-
-
“Once I got to the big leagues, it was always a goal to be an All-Star. "To be the best of the best and to go out there and compete against the best and to be around the best players in the league.” Taijuan Walker, All-Star https://t.co/rojG9j29MnBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Brewers' Freddy Peralta, Mets' Taijuan Walker named to NL All-Star squad. https://t.co/AfwHtqtGQhNewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets