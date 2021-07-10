New York Mets
Taijuan Walker on ASG nomination | 07/09/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
Taijuan Walker talks about when he found out about his All-Star Game induction and how he dreamt of playing in the game as a young kid
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker talks about being named to NL All-Star team | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
With Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman advocating for him, Taijuan Walker was named to the National League All-Star team, replacing deGrom on the roster. Walke...
Taijuan Walker shares his thoughts on making the All-Star Game for the first time
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 2h
For the first time in his career, Taijuan Walker is an All-Star.
Mets’ Taijuan Walker added to All-Star Game roster - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 2h
Better late than never.
Walker, Peralta join NL All-Stars as replacements
by: Associated Press — ESPN 2h
The Mets' Taijuan Walker and Brewers' Freddy Peralta have been added to the National League All-Star team and will make their first Midsummer Classic appearances.
Taijuan Walker Selected to First Career All-Star Game
by: Ryan Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 2h
In his first season with the New York Mets, Taijuan Walker is in the midst of a career year. The 28-year-old right-hander has been one of the best pitchers in the National League this season and h
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 7/10/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...
Francisco Lindor on grand slam | 07/09/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 36m
Francisco Lindor speaks on his grand slam against the Pirates and being happy to help his team win
RT @JustinCToscano: "I know our offense is good. I’ve said it and keep repeating it just because I know these guys can hit.” The latest piece of proof: A 10-run inning that buried the Pirates. https://t.co/a0FUht8jCRBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @tai_walker: Damn I’m an All Star 😭🙌🏾 #NightBeat Writer / Columnist
The Mets' 10-run 6th inning leads to a 13-4 blowout of the Pirates https://t.co/3YaJ7GDsJHTV / Radio Network
Blogger / Podcaster
