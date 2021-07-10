New York Mets
LEADING OFF: Posey to IL, Cole vs Greinke in Houston
by: AP — USA Today 1h
Giants catcher Buster Posey has been put on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left thumb, costing him his...
How to watch ESPYs 2021 (7/10/21): Free live stream, time, TV, channel for ESPN’s sports award show - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 19m
The 2021 ESPYs, an award ceremony that celebrates the best of sports over the past year, will take place on Saturday, July 10, 2021 (7/10/21) from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City
Mets’ Taijuan Walker selected to All-Star Game for first time
by: Zach Braziller — New York Post 21m
Taijuan Walker, one of the unheralded linchpins of the first-place Mets, is going to the All-Star Game for the first time.
Fill-ins Casali, Ruf hit homers, Giants beat Nationals 5-3 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3h
(AP) -- Curt Casali hit a two-run homer while filling in for injured All-Star catcher Buster Posey, late lineup addition Darin Ruf added a go-ahead drive and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washing
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker talks about being named to NL All-Star team | Mets Post Game
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 3h
With Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman advocating for him, Taijuan Walker was named to the National League All-Star team, replacing deGrom on the roster. Walke...
Taijuan Walker shares his thoughts on making the All-Star Game for the first time
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 4h
For the first time in his career, Taijuan Walker is an All-Star.
Mets’ Taijuan Walker added to All-Star Game roster - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 4h
Better late than never.
Walker, Peralta join NL All-Stars as replacements
by: Associated Press — ESPN 4h
The Mets' Taijuan Walker and Brewers' Freddy Peralta have been added to the National League All-Star team and will make their first Midsummer Classic appearances.
