New York Mets

New York Post
Mets’ Taijuan Walker selected to All-Star Game for first time

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 14m

Taijuan Walker, one of the unheralded linchpins of the first-place Mets, is going to the All-Star Game for the first time.

nj.com
How to watch ESPYs 2021 (7/10/21): Free live stream, time, TV, channel for ESPN’s sports award show - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 11m

The 2021 ESPYs, an award ceremony that celebrates the best of sports over the past year, will take place on Saturday, July 10, 2021 (7/10/21) from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City

USA Today
LEADING OFF: Posey to IL, Cole vs Greinke in Houston

by: AP USA Today 1h

Giants catcher Buster Posey has been put on the 10-day injured list with a bruised left thumb, costing him his...

Newsday
Fill-ins Casali, Ruf hit homers, Giants beat Nationals 5-3 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3h

(AP) -- Curt Casali hit a two-run homer while filling in for injured All-Star catcher Buster Posey, late lineup addition Darin Ruf added a go-ahead drive and the San Francisco Giants beat the Washing

SNY Mets

Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker talks about being named to NL All-Star team | Mets Post Game

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 3h

With Jacob deGrom and Marcus Stroman advocating for him, Taijuan Walker was named to the National League All-Star team, replacing deGrom on the roster. Walke...

Lohud
Taijuan Walker shares his thoughts on making the All-Star Game for the first time

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 3h

For the first time in his career, Taijuan Walker is an All-Star.

Daily News
Mets’ Taijuan Walker added to All-Star Game roster - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4h

Better late than never.

ESPN
Walker, Peralta join NL All-Stars as replacements

by: Associated Press ESPN 4h

The Mets' Taijuan Walker and Brewers' Freddy Peralta have been added to the National League All-Star team and will make their first Midsummer Classic appearances.

