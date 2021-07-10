New York Mets
Tom Brennan - TYLOR MEGILL WILL GET BETTER; AND JOSE PERAZA IS CLUTCH
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 55m
Some fans are slow to comprehend the magnitude of things. Like what Tylor Megill accomplished in his first 3 Mets' starts - all of which we...
Francisco Lindor on first All-Star absence since 2015
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 28m
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor on his first All-Star absence since 2015, when he didn’t reach the majors until June: ‘I’m nowhere near being an All-Star.’
From Complex To Queens, Episode 122: Mock Draft
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 30m
On the eve of the 2021 MLB Draft, the team shares the who’s and why’s of their choice of draft picks.
Mets’ offense wakes up and scores 13 runs en route to a victory
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 35m
The New York Mets hit four homers and scored 10 runs in a single inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night
Dave Roberts Calling
by: Greg Prince — Faith and Fear in Flushing 57m
Hello, may I speak to Luis Rojas please? This is Luis. Luis, my name is Dave Roberts, manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hi, Dave. No need to be so formal. I know who you are.
Finally an All-Star pitcher, Mets' Taijuan Walker ready to be among 'the best of the best' | amNewYork
by: Robert Pozarycki — amNewYork 58m
Taijuan Walker didn't have his best stuff in his final first-half start on Friday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but his overall body of work for the
Mets star Francisco Lindor happy to be getting some positive reactions from fans
by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 1h
Lindor was booed regularly as he struggled to start the season, but as his bat has warmed up so have the fans.
Taijuan Walker Fights Through Five Innings in Win vs. Pirates
by: Dan Quinones — Mets Merized Online 1h
Taijuan Walker took the mound on Friday night for his final start before the All-Star break. Walker's first half season in New York has been nothing short of terrific. The right-hander, who went u
