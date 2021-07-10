Quantcast
New York Mets

Newsday
62609810_thumbnail

Braves' Acuña carted off in tears with injured right knee | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. was carted off the field in tears with a right knee injury during Atlanta's 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday.Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Acuña wa

Amazin' Avenue
62610439_thumbnail

Final score: Mets 4, Pirates 2—Better late than never

by: Grace Carbone SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m

Despite some shakiness from Megill, the Mets won a close one thanks to some offensive spurts.

MLB: Mets.com
62610406_thumbnail

Alonso's 17th jack helps Mets split twin bill

by: Bill Ladson MLB: Mets 7m

NEW YORK – Before the Mets played a seven-inning doubleheader on Saturday, manager Luis Rojas said he would like to see the offense improve. After all, they entered the day 29th in the Major Leagues in runs scored. In the second game, the Mets...

New York Post
62610402_thumbnail

Pete Alonso, Jeff McNeil propel Mets to twin bill split

by: Mike Puma New York Post 7m

Pete Alonso and Jeff McNeil propel Mets to a doubleheader split vs. the Pirates Saturday night against the Pirates.

The New York Extra

A Very Deserving Taijuan Walker Named An All Star By Rich Coutinho

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 1h

For Taijuan Walker 2021 has been a very special year from the moment he signed with the Mets as a free agent after a plethora of teams passed on him. It is […]

Newsday
62609819_thumbnail

Film Room

CBS New York
62608956_thumbnail

Mets Fall To Pirates In DH Opener

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 3h

Jonathan Villar homered for the Mets, who are playing their 10th doubleheader and third this week.

Mack's Mets
61159805_thumbnail

Gameday: Game 2: Syracuse Mets @ Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders - 7/10/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

  The Syracuse Mets  are on the road for a seven-game series over a six-...

Tweets

  profile photo
    Tim Ryder @TimothyRRyder 38s
    “That’s a really cool accomplishment to see and have,” Tylor Megill said of tying the franchise record for most strikeouts over his first four games (26). “Trying to get more.”
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  profile photo
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 3m
    Luis Rojas on Edwin Diaz's three-K, 10-pitch save: "This was the best outing I've seen him have as a Met in his three years here."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  profile photo
    MetsAvenue @MetsAvenue 4m
    This was Cole arguing to stay in. Reminds me of Harvey in 2015. Just that Fire and demand to be in control of any situation. Love to see it
    Talkin' Yanks
    Gerrit Cole is yelling! He wants to stay in! https://t.co/o4Twj5crHY
    Blogger / Podcaster
  profile photo
    MLB @MLB 5m
    I ain't leaving! - @GerritCole45
    Official Team Account
  profile photo
    Deesha @DeeshaThosar 8m
    Mets pitching coach Jeremy Hefner encouraged Tylor Megill after his 3.2-inning start tonight by telling him, in part: "You're going to be here for a long time."
    Beat Writer / Columnist
  profile photo
    New York Mets @Mets 9m
    10 pitches. 9 strikes. 3 strikeouts. @SugarDiaz39 brought the heat en route to the save. 🔥
    Official Team Account
