Mets draft RHP Rocker No. 10 | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 1h
The New York Mets select right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker with the 10th pick in the 2021 Draft
Kumar Rocker on going to Mets | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 43m
Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted 10th overall to the Mets, his anticipations for the Major Leagues and his love for the team's colors
Kumar Rocker Selected by Mets with No. 10 Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 1h
Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker will begin his professional career with the New York Mets after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 MLB draft...
Mets select Kumar Rocker in the 2021 First Year Player Draft
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
The New York Mets today announced that the club selected right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker from Vanderbilt University with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.
LEADING OFF: Ohtani swings in HR Derby; will he start, too? | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 5m
A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:MILE HIGH MASHERSThe Shohei Ohtani Show at Coors Field starts with the All-Star Home Run Derby, with fans wondering how far the Angels' two-way s
2021 Futures Game Box Score
by: BA Staff — Baseball America 5m
The box score from the 2021 MLB Futures Game for the AL and NL teams.
Pirates pick Davis at No. 1; Leiter goes to Rangers
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 9m
In a draft without a clear-cut top prospect, the Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis at No. 1 overall. Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter went second to the Rangers.
Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted by the New York Mets | Mets News Conference | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 10m
Newly drafted New York Mets pitcher Kumar Rocker describes what it was like to be drafted by the organization and how excited he is to play in the spotlight ...
Kumar Is Going To Shake Shack
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 11m
Sure, the New York Mets inexplicably blew a 5-0 first inning lead to the lousy Pittsburgh Pirates, but it’s still a great day for the organization. The reason? They drafted Kumar Rocker! Befo…
Stay Humble To The Game.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @proplayai: Like his Vandy teammate, Rocker is near the top in arm speed (23m/s), stride length (91%), and hip shoulder separation (46°). A nice selection for the @Mets - adding to their already great pitching staff! https://t.co/MiKgl7rgkFBlogger / Podcaster
oh, oh, I know this one! Steve Cohen buying the team for $2.4 billionBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @KumarRocker: Stay Humble To The Game.Blogger / Podcaster
Antoine Duplantis had two home runs, and Jeremy Vasquez added a three-RBI effort as the Cyclones took the series finale in Hudson Valley by the score of 10-3 to snap their seven-game losing streak.Minors
