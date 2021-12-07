Quantcast
New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Kumar Rocker Selected by Mets with No. 10 Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 1h

Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker will begin his professional career with the New York Mets after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 MLB draft...

Film Room
Kumar Rocker on going to Mets | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 41m

Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted 10th overall to the Mets, his anticipations for the Major Leagues and his love for the team's colors

MLB: Mets.com
Mets select Kumar Rocker in the 2021 First Year Player Draft

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

The New York Mets today announced that the club selected right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker from Vanderbilt University with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

Newsday
LEADING OFF: Ohtani swings in HR Derby; will he start, too? | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3m

A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:MILE HIGH MASHERSThe Shohei Ohtani Show at Coors Field starts with the All-Star Home Run Derby, with fans wondering how far the Angels' two-way s

Baseball America
2021 Futures Game Box Score

by: BA Staff Baseball America 4m

The box score from the 2021 MLB Futures Game for the AL and NL teams.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Pirates pick Davis at No. 1; Leiter goes to Rangers

by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 7m

In a draft without a clear-cut top prospect, the Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis at No. 1 overall. Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter went second to the Rangers.

SNY Mets

Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted by the New York Mets | Mets News Conference | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 9m

Newly drafted New York Mets pitcher Kumar Rocker describes what it was like to be drafted by the organization and how excited he is to play in the spotlight ...

Mets Daddy

Kumar Is Going To Shake Shack

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 9m

Sure, the New York Mets inexplicably blew a 5-0 first inning lead to the lousy Pittsburgh Pirates, but it’s still a great day for the organization. The reason? They drafted Kumar Rocker! Befo…

