The Mets Somehow, Some Way Landed Kumar Rocker With The 10th Pick Of The MLB Draft | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 26m
Did Sandy do it again or did Sandy do it again?!? Or do I somehow thank Brodie for this since his inability to build a team that could make the playoffs in a shortened season where half the league mad...
Kumar Rocker on going to Mets | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 38m
Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted 10th overall to the Mets, his anticipations for the Major Leagues and his love for the team's colors
Kumar Rocker Selected by Mets with No. 10 Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 1h
Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker will begin his professional career with the New York Mets after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 MLB draft...
2021 Futures Game Box Score
by: BA Staff — Baseball America 8s
The box score from the 2021 MLB Futures Game for the AL and NL teams.
Pirates pick Davis at No. 1; Leiter goes to Rangers
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4m
In a draft without a clear-cut top prospect, the Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis at No. 1 overall. Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter went second to the Rangers.
Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted by the New York Mets | Mets News Conference | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 6m
Newly drafted New York Mets pitcher Kumar Rocker describes what it was like to be drafted by the organization and how excited he is to play in the spotlight ...
Kumar Is Going To Shake Shack
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 6m
Sure, the New York Mets inexplicably blew a 5-0 first inning lead to the lousy Pittsburgh Pirates, but it’s still a great day for the organization. The reason? They drafted Kumar Rocker! Befo…
MLB Draft 2021: Live results, picks as Pirates take catcher at No. 1; Leiter to Rangers, Rocker to Mets - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 23m
Follow along here for instant analysis from the 2021 MLB Draft in Denver
Mets Draft Kumar Rocker
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 24m
7/11/21: The Mets select Kumar Rocker RHP from Vanderbilt University with the 10th pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft.Check out http://m.mlb.com/v...
RT @proplayai: Like his Vandy teammate, Rocker is near the top in arm speed (23m/s), stride length (91%), and hip shoulder separation (46°). A nice selection for the @Mets - adding to their already great pitching staff! https://t.co/MiKgl7rgkFBlogger / Podcaster
oh, oh, I know this one! Steve Cohen buying the team for $2.4 billionBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @KumarRocker: Stay Humble To The Game.Blogger / Podcaster
Antoine Duplantis had two home runs, and Jeremy Vasquez added a three-RBI effort as the Cyclones took the series finale in Hudson Valley by the score of 10-3 to snap their seven-game losing streak.Minors
