New York Mets

Barstool Sports
The Mets Somehow, Some Way Landed Kumar Rocker With The 10th Pick Of The MLB Draft | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 26m

Did Sandy do it again or did Sandy do it again?!? Or do I somehow thank Brodie for this since his inability to build a team that could make the playoffs in a shortened season where half the league mad...

Film Room
Kumar Rocker on going to Mets | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 38m

Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted 10th overall to the Mets, his anticipations for the Major Leagues and his love for the team's colors

Bleacher Report
Kumar Rocker Selected by Mets with No. 10 Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 1h

Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker will begin his professional career with the New York Mets after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 MLB draft...

Baseball America
2021 Futures Game Box Score

by: BA Staff Baseball America 8s

The box score from the 2021 MLB Futures Game for the AL and NL teams.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Pirates pick Davis at No. 1; Leiter goes to Rangers

by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer ESPN New York: Mets Blog 4m

In a draft without a clear-cut top prospect, the Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis at No. 1 overall. Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter went second to the Rangers.

SNY Mets

Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted by the New York Mets | Mets News Conference | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 6m

Newly drafted New York Mets pitcher Kumar Rocker describes what it was like to be drafted by the organization and how excited he is to play in the spotlight ...

Mets Daddy

Kumar Is Going To Shake Shack

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 6m

Sure, the New York Mets inexplicably blew a 5-0 first inning lead to the lousy Pittsburgh Pirates, but it’s still a great day for the organization. The reason? They drafted Kumar Rocker! Befo…

CBS Sports

MLB Draft 2021: Live results, picks as Pirates take catcher at No. 1; Leiter to Rangers, Rocker to Mets - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 23m

Follow along here for instant analysis from the 2021 MLB Draft in Denver

New York Mets Videos

Mets Draft Kumar Rocker

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 24m

7/11/21: The Mets select Kumar Rocker RHP from Vanderbilt University with the 10th pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft.Check out http://m.mlb.com/v...

