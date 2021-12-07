New York Mets
Kumar Is Going To Shake Shack
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 12m
Sure, the New York Mets inexplicably blew a 5-0 first inning lead to the lousy Pittsburgh Pirates, but it’s still a great day for the organization. The reason? They drafted Kumar Rocker! Befo…
Kumar Rocker on going to Mets | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 44m
Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted 10th overall to the Mets, his anticipations for the Major Leagues and his love for the team's colors
Kumar Rocker Selected by Mets with No. 10 Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 1h
Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker will begin his professional career with the New York Mets after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 MLB draft...
Mets select Kumar Rocker in the 2021 First Year Player Draft
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 4m
The New York Mets today announced that the club selected right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker from Vanderbilt University with the 10th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.
LEADING OFF: Ohtani swings in HR Derby; will he start, too? | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 6m
A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday:MILE HIGH MASHERSThe Shohei Ohtani Show at Coors Field starts with the All-Star Home Run Derby, with fans wondering how far the Angels' two-way s
2021 Futures Game Box Score
by: BA Staff — Baseball America 6m
The box score from the 2021 MLB Futures Game for the AL and NL teams.
Pirates pick Davis at No. 1; Leiter goes to Rangers
by: David Schoenfield, ESPN Senior Writer — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 10m
In a draft without a clear-cut top prospect, the Pirates selected Louisville catcher Henry Davis at No. 1 overall. Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter went second to the Rangers.
Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted by the New York Mets | Mets News Conference | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 11m
Newly drafted New York Mets pitcher Kumar Rocker describes what it was like to be drafted by the organization and how excited he is to play in the spotlight ...
