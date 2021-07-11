New York Mets
Mets Draft Tracker: Follow every pick
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 16m
The official draft tracker of the Major League Baseball draft including ranking, schools, and draft order.
2021 MLB Draft tracker: Results, every first-round pick as Henry Davis goes No. 1; Kumar Rocker to Mets - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 16m
Here is our pick-by-pick analysis of the first round of the 2021 MLB draft
Kumar Rocker on going to Mets | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted 10th overall to the Mets, his anticipations for the Major Leagues and his love for the team's colors
Kumar Rocker Selected by Mets with No. 10 Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 3h
Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker will begin his professional career with the New York Mets after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 MLB draft...
Rising Brett Baty determined to be Mets’ third-base answer
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 11m
DENVER — If no one will mistake Double-A for the big leagues, then there’s something to be said for proximity. “Everyone has always said once you get to Double-A, you’re one phone call away...
Mets minor-league catcher Francisco Alvarez lights it up in MLB Futures Game | Newsday
by: David Lennon — Newsday 1h
Everyone at Coors Field was talking about Francisco Alvarez’s fireworks display as he swatted balls around Coors Field before Sunday’s Futures Game. But the Mets’ powerfully built catching prospect, a
Mets draft Georgia’s Rocker – wait what?
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
METS SELECT KUMAR ROCKER IN THE 2021 FIRST YEAR PLAYER DRAFT FLUSHING, N.Y., July 11, 2021 – The New York Mets today announced that the club selected right-handed pitcher Kumar R…
Mets Draft Vandy’s Kumar Rocker With The 10th Pick Of The MLB Draft
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 1h
The New York Mets get their man in the 2021 MLB Draft as they take Kumar Rocker with the 10th overall pick.
RT @SotoC803: Completely agree. Next steps for Rocker.... Put him through a full scale medical exam. If everything is good.....report to St. Lucie for a bullpen session. Review the data and create an off-season development plan. Shut him down from pitching for the rest of 2021. https://t.co/xttrZwbBtMBlogger / Podcaster
Kumar Rocker reacts to being selected by the Mets https://t.co/lfIN5Bve01TV / Radio Network
The Mets though there was "very little chance" Kumar Rocker would be on the board at #10 https://t.co/UY1j1AmGpeTV / Radio Network
Round 1 in the books. #MLBDraft ➡️ https://t.co/0iHG5gQSR6Official Team Account
Calling Kumar. 📞 Listen in as @tanous_tom and Zack Scott talk to @KumarRocker right after his selection. #LGMOfficial Team Account
