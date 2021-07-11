New York Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Monday 7/12/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 44m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSp...
MetsJunkies MiLB Recap: Duplantis Rocks 2 Homeruns.
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 20m
Syracuse Mets (19-40) The Syracuse Mets won a back and forth game with the Railriders 9-8 after 10 innings. Mason Williams RBI single in the top of the tenth gave Syracuse the lead, which they hold. Williams and Mazeika went 2 for 6 with 2 RBIs....
2021 MLB Draft tracker: Results, every first-round pick as Henry Davis goes No. 1; Kumar Rocker to Mets - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 2h
Here is our pick-by-pick analysis of the first round of the 2021 MLB draft
Kumar Rocker on going to Mets | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Kumar Rocker reacts to being drafted 10th overall to the Mets, his anticipations for the Major Leagues and his love for the team's colors
Kumar Rocker Selected by Mets with No. 10 Overall Pick in 2021 MLB Draft
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 4h
Vanderbilt star Kumar Rocker will begin his professional career with the New York Mets after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2021 MLB draft...
Sticky Stuff, Batting Practice Power & Position Changes: Notes From The 2021 Futures Game
by: Chris Hilburn-Trenkle — Baseball America 21m
News and notes from 2021 Futures Game weekend in Denver, including what Drew Waters had to say about pitchers using foreign substances.
Draft profile: Kumar Rocker
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m
With their first selection in the 2021 draft, the Mets selected Kumar Rocker, a right-handed pitcher from Georgia.
Mets end grueling stretch where they started in NL East: ‘Guys were tired’
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 47m
The Mets can only hope they won’t face a more grueling stretch this season than the one they just completed.
