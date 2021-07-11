Looking back at deGrom's All-Star outings

Will Taylor is probably the best athlete in this draft class Gatorade Baseball Player of the Year in SC State Champion QB (committed to play slot WR & baseball at Clemson) 2 time State Champion wrestler It will be interesting to see if he can swayed to baseball on day 2

Christopher Crawford I think it's kinda interesting that you can argue that the two most talented players left in the class that haven't been drafted are also Clemson football commits.