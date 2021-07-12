New York Mets
MLB Draft 2021: Mets were ‘elated’ at chance to pick Kumar Rocker in 1st round - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 34m
The New York Mets did not expect pitcher Kumar Rocker to fall to them before they selected him with their first pick in the 2021 MLB Draft.
Pirates Series, more importantly Kumar Rocker
by: N/A — Mets Maniacs 7m
On Today's episode of Mets Maniacs we talk about the drafting of Kumar Rocker, the Pirates series, and what we can expect in the second half. Please like, subscribe, and comment wherever you listen to your podcasts and follow us on Twitter @MetsMania
NY Mets are ready to rock with draft pick Kumar Rocker
by: Ryan Schlachter — Fansided: Rising Apple 13m
The New York Mets did their best to distract from a tough loss heading into the all-star break by drafting coveted Vanderbilt ace, Kumar Rocker. With the 1...
Statcast Standouts: Top Analytical Performers At 2021 MLB Futures Game
by: Matt Eddy — Baseball America 18m
Incorporating MLB Statcast data brings new insight and supplies context to prospect evaluations at the 2021 Futures Game.
Reese Kaplan -- Walk This Way to an All Star Game
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 24m
With the Mets about to enter the All Star Break it’s probably time to do a serious report card on how the team is doing. One way of doing s...
Rock on
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 27m
Did the Mets just steal a future ace?
Mets take five-run lead in first inning, blow it over the next eight
by: David Capobianco — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 56m
The Mets closed out their first half with their worst loss of the first half.
Grading the Mets at the All-Star break
by: Leen Amin — Elite Sports NY 1h
A look at the Mets’ best and worst players heading into the All-Star Break.
Reactions to yesterday’s brutal Mets loss to the Rockies, the team drafting Kumar Rocker with the tenth pick in the MLB Draft, and more on your Monday edition of Mets Morning News. https://t.co/z6JkzIfX9fBlogger / Podcaster
I still can't believe the Mets got Kumar Rocker.Beat Writer / Columnist
Good morning. Most of you already call me a prospect hugger. Imagine my Twitter account going forward with Kumar Rocker.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @nut_history: Remnants of Shea Stadium.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @AndrewJClaudio_: Wrapped up our "Cap Or No Cap" series with one final hail mary all about the point god... followed by a HUGE show announcement 👀 LISTEN to find out about this next chapter for @KnickFilmSkool! https://t.co/uEKnBgbNehBeat Writer / Columnist
"I don’t think any of the guys are going to be impacted in a bad way after losing a tough game like this one." The Mets had a stunning loss and a celebratory postgame moment to close out the first half: https://t.co/xWQV6yR9yEBeat Writer / Columnist
