Mets take Vandy RHP Kumar Rocker with No. 10 pick
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 35m
The Mets got perhaps the steal of the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, selecting Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker - who was seen as a potential Top 5 pick earlier this year - at No. 10 overall.
Pete Alonso returns to defend his Home Run Derby trophy
by: Vasilis Drimalitis — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m
It’s been a while since Polar Bear won the derby, so we’re here to catch you up before Monday’s show.
Torn ACL Ends Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 2021
by: Dan Szymborski — FanGraphs 21m
Atlanta's already-narrowing playoff path is now a tightrope.
MLB betting: Shohei Ohtani receiving nearly half of Home Run Derby betting money
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 28m
To say Shohei Ohtani is a popular pick to win the Home Run Derby would be an understatement.
2021 Home Run Derby: Broadcast info, odds
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 40m
Pete Alonso will try to defend his 2019 Home Run Derby crown this year.
Loup, Eickhoff Do Their Best Before Bullpen Lets Lead Slip
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 41m
Aaron Loup and Jerad Eickhoff combined to throw 4 2/3 innings of work Sunday afternoon in the New York Mets' first-half finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.There was some talk about Jacob de
Does Sunday’s blown save prove the Mets can’t trust Edwin Diaz? | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 49m
On SportsNite, Sal Licata explains his current confidence level in Edwin Diaz after he failed to complete the 5 out save on Sunday afternoon against the Pira...
Lofty expectations await Kumar Rocker after Mets 'dream' comes true | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 51m
The Mets' pitching factory added another attractive cog to its wheel on Sunday night when highly-regarded Vanderbilt prospect Kumar Rocker fell into their
The 10 biggest takeaways, in my opinion, from the first half of the Mets’ 2021 season. https://t.co/Dcv30OJZBsBeat Writer / Columnist
https://t.co/gdbJXJyj5I: James McCann #33 - Team Issued Catching Gear Set -... https://t.co/h18icLnWDABlogger / Podcaster
RT @SNYtv: 9 players to watch for Mets in Day 2 of the 2021 MLB Draft, via @PSLtoFlushing https://t.co/8jv16m3xGfMinors
Mets Fans, a quick look at what kind of competitor Kumar Rocker is. YouTube short with a portion of my interview with Rocker. Get fired up! 🔥 Watch 👇👇 https://t.co/8xLMWGtbEsMisc
Tori and Daniel Murphy were incredible. That was so much fun. @orangebluethingSuper Fan
RT @VandyBoys: Memories of a lifetime. 📸 #VandyBoys | #MLBDraftBlogger / Podcaster
