New York Mets

WFAN
Mets take Vandy RHP Kumar Rocker with No. 10 pick

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 35m

The Mets got perhaps the steal of the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft, selecting Vanderbilt RHP Kumar Rocker - who was seen as a potential Top 5 pick earlier this year - at No. 10 overall.

Amazin' Avenue
Pete Alonso returns to defend his Home Run Derby trophy

by: Vasilis Drimalitis SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 10m

It’s been a while since Polar Bear won the derby, so we’re here to catch you up before Monday’s show.

FanGraphs

Torn ACL Ends Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 2021

by: Dan Szymborski FanGraphs 21m

Atlanta's already-narrowing playoff path is now a tightrope.

Big League Stew
MLB betting: Shohei Ohtani receiving nearly half of Home Run Derby betting money

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 28m

To say Shohei Ohtani is a popular pick to win the Home Run Derby would be an understatement.

Elite Sports NY
2021 Home Run Derby: Broadcast info, odds

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 40m

Pete Alonso will try to defend his 2019 Home Run Derby crown this year. 

Mets Merized
Loup, Eickhoff Do Their Best Before Bullpen Lets Lead Slip

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 41m

Aaron Loup and Jerad Eickhoff combined to throw 4 2/3 innings of work Sunday afternoon in the New York Mets' first-half finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates.There was some talk about Jacob de

SNY Mets

Does Sunday’s blown save prove the Mets can’t trust Edwin Diaz? | SportsNite | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 49m

On SportsNite, Sal Licata explains his current confidence level in Edwin Diaz after he failed to complete the 5 out save on Sunday afternoon against the Pira...

amNewYork
Lofty expectations await Kumar Rocker after Mets 'dream' comes true | amNewYork

by: Joe Pantorno amNewYork 51m

The Mets' pitching factory added another attractive cog to its wheel on Sunday night when highly-regarded Vanderbilt prospect Kumar Rocker fell into their

