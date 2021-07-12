Quantcast
New York Mets

WFAN
Current, former Mets excited for selection of Kumar Rocker

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 1h

Several current and former Mets, including the legendary Doc Gooden, took to Twitter on Sunday night to express their excitement over the Mets’ selection of Kumar Rocker in the 2021 MLB Draft.

Amazin' Avenue
62638635_thumbnail

2021 Mets draft pick tracker

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 12m

Keep track of the players the Mets drafted and whether or not they sign them.

WFAN
62638209_thumbnail

WATCH: Inside the Mets’ draft room around Rocker’s selection

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 34m

The Mets selected Kumar Rocker with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft - take a look at these videos from inside the Mets’ minds before, during, and after the pick.

Defector
62638146_thumbnail

So What’s The Deal With Kumar Rocker?

by: Lauren Theisen Defector 39m

Being the most famous amateur baseball player in the world is probably pretty dang cool and it’s certainly preferable to being completely unknown, but it’s not without some drawbacks. On the one hand, now-ex Vanderbilt starting pitcher Kumar Rocker...

Rising Apple

NY Mets: 3 Cubs trade candidates to consider pursuing

by: James Richards Fansided: Rising Apple 1h

Following Saturday's doubleheader against the Pittsburg Pirates, the New York Mets currently sit at a record of 47-39, 8 games over .500 and good enough fo...

Mack's Mets
58618751_thumbnail

Lunch Time Links 7/12/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy ...

FanGraphs

Torn ACL Ends Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 2021

by: Dan Szymborski FanGraphs 1h

Atlanta's already-narrowing playoff path is now a tightrope.

Sportsnaut
62637352_thumbnail

New York Mets promote Ian Levin to assistant general manager

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 1h

The New York Mets promoted Ian Levin to assistant general manager but left the interim GM title on Zack Scott, SNY reported Monday.

Mets Merized
62637298_thumbnail

Mets Scouts on Kumar Rocker: “We’re Elated”

by: Alex Horowitz Mets Merized Online 1h

The buzz surrounding the Mets' first-round draft selection this year is real.Sunday night, Vanderbilt University hurler Kumar Rocker became the latest college pitcher to join the organization.

