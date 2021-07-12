New York Mets
2021 Mets draft pick tracker
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m
Keep track of the players the Mets drafted and whether or not they sign them.
WATCH: Inside the Mets’ draft room around Rocker’s selection
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 31m
The Mets selected Kumar Rocker with the No. 10 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft - take a look at these videos from inside the Mets’ minds before, during, and after the pick.
So What’s The Deal With Kumar Rocker?
by: Lauren Theisen — Defector 36m
Being the most famous amateur baseball player in the world is probably pretty dang cool and it’s certainly preferable to being completely unknown, but it’s not without some drawbacks. On the one hand, now-ex Vanderbilt starting pitcher Kumar Rocker...
NY Mets: 3 Cubs trade candidates to consider pursuing
by: James Richards — Fansided: Rising Apple 59m
Following Saturday's doubleheader against the Pittsburg Pirates, the New York Mets currently sit at a record of 47-39, 8 games over .500 and good enough fo...
Lunch Time Links 7/12/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy ...
Torn ACL Ends Ronald Acuña Jr.’s 2021
by: Dan Szymborski — FanGraphs 1h
Atlanta's already-narrowing playoff path is now a tightrope.
New York Mets promote Ian Levin to assistant general manager
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 1h
The New York Mets promoted Ian Levin to assistant general manager but left the interim GM title on Zack Scott, SNY reported Monday.
Mets Scouts on Kumar Rocker: “We’re Elated”
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 1h
The buzz surrounding the Mets' first-round draft selection this year is real.Sunday night, Vanderbilt University hurler Kumar Rocker became the latest college pitcher to join the organization.
