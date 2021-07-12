New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets draft RHP Ziegler No. 46 | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 40m
New York Mets select right-handed pitcher Calvin Ziegler with the 46th pick of the 2021 Draft
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Lofty expectations await Kumar Rocker after Mets 'dream' comes true | amNewYork
by: Joe Pantorno — amNewYork 3m
The Mets' pitching factory added another attractive cog to its wheel on Sunday night when highly-regarded Vanderbilt prospect Kumar Rocker fell into their
Pete Alonso: For Pete’s sake, retire Donnie Stevenson at the HR Derby
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 8m
Pete Alonso will compete in the 2021 Home Run Derby and defend his victory from 2019. The New York Mets first baseman might not have the same power this se...
Mets Take Prep Right-Hander Calvin Ziegler With No. 46 Pick
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 21m
With the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft, the New York Mets select Calvin Ziegler, a right handed pitcher from St. Mary’s Catholic
Mets Select Calvin Ziegler With 46th Overall Pick
by: Joseph Langan — Mets Minors 22m
With the 46th overall pick in the second round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft, the New York Mets select Calvin Ziegler, a right handed pitcher from St. Mary’s Catholic
Player Meter: Position players, July 5-11
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 45m
A quick review of how the Mets’ position players fared over the past week.
T-Shirt guy speaks with Top 12 All Time Mets Great Daniel Murphy
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 46m
The T-Shirt Guy had one the Top 12 All Time Mets Daniel Murphy on his podcast today. I am not sure the embed will work here and if it doesn’t then try this or just use your podcast app and d…
Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso ready to defend his crown in the 2021 Home Run Derby
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 47m
New York Mets' slugger Pete Alonso will represent the organization in the 2021 Home Run Derby and is one of the favorites to win
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Some current and former Mets are all about Kumar Rocker being in the fold. https://t.co/LmWDJPpwTgTV / Radio Network
-
👀 @gregorysiff created some artwork for #PeteAlonso to swing at tonight’s #HRDerby.Official Team Account
-
#Mets VP of scouting Tommy Tanous noted recently that the staff;s analytics capabilities have drastically increased this year (with a specific shoutout to Ben Zauzmer). Their first two picks today, Calvin Ziegler and Dom Hamel, are two arms that pop up as a data darlings.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: The Mets' top three picks are all pitchers. Their third-rounder, right-hander Dominic Hamel, "is a darling of teams that favor analytics because his fastball, slider and curveball all have high spin rates," according to his draft profile.Blogger / Podcaster
-
-
With the 81st pick, the @mets select @DBU_Baseball right-hander Dominic Hamel, No. 96 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list. Watch live: https://t.co/oDjcuCzH7GBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets