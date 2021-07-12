New York Mets
2021 MLB Draft - Mets Pick # 4.111 - 1B - JT Schwartz
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 54m
JT Schwartz 1B/SS 6-4 200 UCLA 2021 UCLA stat line - 44-G, 164-AB, .396, 8-HR, 45-RBI, only 28-K 6-1-21 - myplan...
Mets promote Bryn Alderson and Ian Levin to assistant general manager, source confirms | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 12m
The Mets have promoted two longtime executives, Bryn Alderson and Ian Levin, to assistant general manager, a source said Monday. Alderson, the son of team president Sandy Alderson, had been the direct
Mets Select First Baseman J.T. Schwartz With Fourth Round Pick
by: Joseph Langan — Mets Minors 12m
With the 111th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft, the New York Mets select J.T. Schwartz. A 6’4”, 21-year-old first baseman from UCLA.
2021 Draft - Mets Pick #5-142 - RHP - Christian Scott
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 18m
Ranked No. 90 in Baseball America's Preseason Top 100 2021 MLB Draft College Prospects list. Paced the Gators with 26 appearances (one sta...
Mets give Kumar Rocker $6 million signing bonus (Report)
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 21m
Mets give Kumar Rocker $6 million signing bonus (Report) first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
MLB All-Star Game 2021 lineups: Yankees’ Aaron Judge bats cleanup, Angels’ Shohei Ohtani leads off AND starts on the mound - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 29m
The 2021 MLB All-Star Game is Tuesday, July 13, 2021 (7/13/21) at Coors Field in Denver, Colo.
First pitch from Dino Babers highlights Syracuse University night at Mets game - syracuse.com
by: Lindsay Kramer | lkramer@syracuse.com — Syracuse 33m
The Syracuse Mets will host SU Athletics Night when Rochester visits on Tuesday.
Mets Week in Review: Sunday’s Loss Leaves Sour Taste in Mouth Ahead of Break
by: Anthony E. Parelli — Mets Merized Online 51m
The Mets have done a lot of good things through the first half of 2021 to dispel the LOLMets moniker they’ve so painfully earned over the years.Sunday’s loss to the lowly Pirates – in a
Home Run Derby predictions: Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso co-favorites
by: Steve Gardner — USA Today 57m
MLB leading home run hitter Shohei Ohtani is top seed and co-favorite among USA TODAY's MLB writers and editors to win 2021 Home Run Derby title.
