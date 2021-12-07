New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Home Run Derby participants to honor former home run king Henry Aaron, wear his No. 44
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 1h
The first Home Run Derby since Aaron's death will pay tribute to the former home run king.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Rocker, Mets agree to $6M bonus (source)
by: Brian Murphy — MLB: Mets 3m
Acclaimed right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker and the Mets have reached an agreement on a $6 million signing bonus, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo on Monday. The agreement comes less than 24 hours after the Mets selected the Vanderbilt product...
Join us for a Mets first-half recap on Spotify Greenroom at 6pm ET
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m
Come chat about the team at the All-Star Break.
2021 MLB Draft - Mets Pick # 9.262 - RHP - Levi David
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 8m
Levi David RHP 6-5 220 Northwestern State 2021 stat line - 14-G, 13-starts, 2-6, 4.43, 61-IP, 104-K, 46-BB Southland Conferen...
MMO Home Run Derby Thread: Alonso Looks to Defend His Crown
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 22m
After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, one of the greatest events in baseball is back: the Home Run Derby.This year's field is absolutely stacked. Among the eight participants, we have 2
Mets Draft Carson Seymour With Sixth Round Pick
by: Joseph Langan — Mets Minors 30m
With the 172nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft, the New York Mets select Carson Seymour. A 6’6”, 22-year-old RHP from Kansas State.
T-Mobile Home Run Derby Presser | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 40m
Watch LIVE as the T-Mobile Home Run Derby participants discuss their involvement in Monday night’s event in Denver
PUT IT IN THE BOOKS! The Mets Are Reportedly Locking In Kumar Rocker With A $6 Million Signing Bonus, More Than A Million Dollars Over Slot | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 1h
Giphy Images.Fuck your typical long lasting draft negotiations that go right up until the deadline where you can walk away with a future star or absolutely nothing. The Mets have now signed THE MOST E...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
It’s all fun and @AllStarGame(s)! 😉Mascot
-
The Mets and first-round pick Kumar Rocker reportedly have "understanding in place" for a deal https://t.co/Xzr0xNVgMxTV / Radio Network
-
deGrom does deGrom things, Tylor Megill continues to impress, but it was a mixed bag for the bullpen. https://t.co/AIPZYutoOhBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
#Mets ninth-round pick RHP Levi David from Northwestern State: - Texas state high school swimming champion in the 50-meter freestyle - 72% whiff rate on his curve (MLB avg: 33%) - Father’s name is Larry DavidBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Here's a little more on Levi David, who's headed to the Mets with their ninth-round pick: https://t.co/T573iENcnaMinors
- More Mets Tweets