New York Mets

Mack's Mets
2021 MLB Draft - Mets Pick 8.232 - RHP - Mike Vasil

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 44m

  Mike Vasil   RHP Virginia     3-30-21 - Prospects Worldwide  -   75. RHP Mike Vasil | School: Virginia | B / T: R / R | Ht: 6’5 | ...

MLB: Mets.com
Rocker, Mets agree to $6M bonus (source)

by: Brian Murphy MLB: Mets 4m

Acclaimed right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker and the Mets have reached an agreement on a $6 million signing bonus, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo on Monday. The agreement comes less than 24 hours after the Mets selected the Vanderbilt product...

Amazin' Avenue
Join us for a Mets first-half recap on Spotify Greenroom at 6pm ET

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m

Come chat about the team at the All-Star Break.

Mack's Mets
2021 MLB Draft - Mets Pick # 9.262 - RHP - Levi David

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 9m

  Levi David   RHP 6-5 220 Northwestern State     2021 stat line - 14-G, 13-starts, 2-6, 4.43, 61-IP, 104-K, 46-BB     Southland Conferen...

Mets Merized
MMO Home Run Derby Thread: Alonso Looks to Defend His Crown

by: Alex Horowitz Mets Merized Online 23m

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, one of the greatest events in baseball is back: the Home Run Derby.This year's field is absolutely stacked. Among the eight participants, we have 2

Mets Minors
Mets Draft Carson Seymour With Sixth Round Pick

by: Joseph Langan Mets Minors 31m

With the 172nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft, the New York Mets select Carson Seymour. A 6’6”, 22-year-old RHP from Kansas State.

Film Room
T-Mobile Home Run Derby Presser | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 41m

Watch LIVE as the T-Mobile Home Run Derby participants discuss their involvement in Monday night’s event in Denver

Shea Anything

The Mets grab Kumar Rocker in the draft, look ahead to 2021 second half

by: N/A Shea Anything 52m

Barstool Sports
PUT IT IN THE BOOKS! The Mets Are Reportedly Locking In Kumar Rocker With A $6 Million Signing Bonus, More Than A Million Dollars Over Slot | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 1h

Giphy Images.Fuck your typical long lasting draft negotiations that go right up until the deadline where you can walk away with a future star or absolutely nothing. The Mets have now signed THE MOST E...

