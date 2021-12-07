New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Graceffo selected in 5th round by St. Louis Cardinals in the 2021 MLB Draft - nj.com
by: Kevin Minnick | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com | — NJ.com 27m
A former Cranford standout, Graceffo is drafted by St. Louis
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Rocker, Mets agree to $6M bonus (source)
by: Brian Murphy — MLB: Mets 4m
Acclaimed right-handed pitcher Kumar Rocker and the Mets have reached an agreement on a $6 million signing bonus, a source told MLB.com's Anthony DiComo on Monday. The agreement comes less than 24 hours after the Mets selected the Vanderbilt product...
Join us for a Mets first-half recap on Spotify Greenroom at 6pm ET
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
Come chat about the team at the All-Star Break.
2021 MLB Draft - Mets Pick # 9.262 - RHP - Levi David
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 9m
Levi David RHP 6-5 220 Northwestern State 2021 stat line - 14-G, 13-starts, 2-6, 4.43, 61-IP, 104-K, 46-BB Southland Conferen...
MMO Home Run Derby Thread: Alonso Looks to Defend His Crown
by: Alex Horowitz — Mets Merized Online 23m
After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, one of the greatest events in baseball is back: the Home Run Derby.This year's field is absolutely stacked. Among the eight participants, we have 2
Mets Draft Carson Seymour With Sixth Round Pick
by: Joseph Langan — Mets Minors 31m
With the 172nd overall pick in the sixth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft, the New York Mets select Carson Seymour. A 6’6”, 22-year-old RHP from Kansas State.
T-Mobile Home Run Derby Presser | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 42m
Watch LIVE as the T-Mobile Home Run Derby participants discuss their involvement in Monday night’s event in Denver
PUT IT IN THE BOOKS! The Mets Are Reportedly Locking In Kumar Rocker With A $6 Million Signing Bonus, More Than A Million Dollars Over Slot | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 1h
Giphy Images.Fuck your typical long lasting draft negotiations that go right up until the deadline where you can walk away with a future star or absolutely nothing. The Mets have now signed THE MOST E...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
It’s all fun and @AllStarGame(s)! 😉Mascot
-
The Mets and first-round pick Kumar Rocker reportedly have "understanding in place" for a deal https://t.co/Xzr0xNVgMxTV / Radio Network
-
deGrom does deGrom things, Tylor Megill continues to impress, but it was a mixed bag for the bullpen. https://t.co/AIPZYutoOhBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
#Mets ninth-round pick RHP Levi David from Northwestern State: - Texas state high school swimming champion in the 50-meter freestyle - 72% whiff rate on his curve (MLB avg: 33%) - Father’s name is Larry DavidBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Here's a little more on Levi David, who's headed to the Mets with their ninth-round pick: https://t.co/T573iENcnaMinors
- More Mets Tweets