New York Mets

cbc.ca
62645053_thumbnail

'I'm going to win it again': Pete Alonso looks to repeat as Home Run Derby champ

by: CBC Sports CBC Sports 1h

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso will try to successfully defend his Home Run Derby title on Monday at Coors Field in Denver at 8 p.m. ET. He's up against Joey Gallo, Trey Mancini, Shohei Ohtani, Matt Olson, Salvador Perez, Juan Soto and Trevor...

WFAN
62646194_thumbnail

CC Sabathia on Kumar Rocker: ‘I love this kid’

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 2m

Working as an analyst for MLB Network for Round 1 of the 2021 MLB Draft, CC Sabathia said that he “loves” Kumar Rocker, the Vanderbilt righty who went No. 10 overall to the Mets.

nj.com
62272399_thumbnail

MLB Home Run Derby 2021 FREE LIVE STREAM (7/12/21): Watch Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso online | Time, TV, channel, participants - nj.com

by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

The 2021 MLB Home Run Derby takes place on Monday, July 12, 2021 (7/12/21) at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.

Mets Minors
62645689_thumbnail

Mets Select Kevin Kendall and Mike Vasil with Seventh and Eighth Round Picks

by: Connor Grey Mets Minors 33m

With the 202nd overall pick in the seventh round of the 2021 MLB First Year Player Draft, the New York Mets selected Kevin Kendall, a 22-year-old shortstop/outfielder from UCLA."After missing th

New York Post
62645563_thumbnail

MLB Draft would be so much better with trades: Sherman

by: Joel Sherman New York Post 45m

The Major League Baseball Players Association proposed allowing the trade of draft picks in the past two collective bargaining negotiations.

SNY Mets

The Mets grab Kumar Rocker in the draft, look ahead to 2021 second half | Shea Anything | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 54m

There’s no All-Star Break for the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, as Doug Williams and Andy Martino deliver a jam-packed show with the MLB Draft ...

Elite Sports NY
62645270_thumbnail

New York Mets 2021 Draft Recap: Rounds 3-10

by: Ryan Honey Elite Sports NY 1h

The New York Mets further added potential future pieces to the big league club during the Monday portion of the draft.

MLB Trade Rumors
62645232_thumbnail

Mets Expected To Finalize Over-Slot Agreement With Kumar Rocker

by: Anthony Franco MLB Trade Rumors 1h

The Mets are expected to sign first-round pick Kumar Rocker for a $6MM signing bonus, reports Joel Sherman of the New York &hellip;

