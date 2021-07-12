New York Mets
Mets draft 9 more players because that’s what happens in the MLB Draft!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 1h
Acting Assistant to the Regional General Manager, Z. Michael Scott, who is not related to Sandy Alderson. My friends over at the diverse Mets front office would like you to know.. METS SELECT NINE …
New York Mets’ Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) nearing a return
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 4m
The New York Mets, who hit the All-Star break at 47-40 and lead the National League East by 3 1/2 games, are close to getting back right-hander Carlos
Track every HR of the Derby, LIVE right here
by: N/A — MLB: Athletics 26m
The Official Site of Major League Baseball
2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 31m
Watch LIVE as MLB’s biggest bats take aim at the Coors Field fences in the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: LIVE updates on Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Rangers’ Joey Gallo, Mets’ Pete Alonso, more - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 32m
LIVE updates on the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby during All-Star week in Denver, Co., featuring stars such as the Angels' Shohei Ohtani, the Mets' Pete Alonso and the Nationals' Juan Soto.
New York Mets deliver solid first-half performance to lead National League East
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 32m
The end of the first half wasn’t fun for the New York Mets, who blew a 5-0 lead to the Pittsburgh Pirates in their worst loss of the year. The positive sign for the Mets is that the loss is merely a minor annoyance in a year that has gone far better...
Pete Alonso ‘on a mission’ to repeat as Home Run Derby champ
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 40m
Pete Alonso would love to face Shohei Ohtani regularly, and highly praised his possible opponent in the 2021 Home Run Derby semifinals, but he says he’s ‘on a mission’ to repeat as dinger king.
With Shohei Ohtani, Baseball Embraces ‘Why Not?’
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 41m
As his fellow All-Stars grapple with Ohtani’s brilliance, they focus on the difficult nature of his versatility. In a risk-averse game, he is an argument for going all in.
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Bracket, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/12/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 47m
Pete Alonso defends his derby title from 2019.
