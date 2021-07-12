Quantcast
New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets draft 9 more players because that’s what happens in the MLB Draft!

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1h

Acting Assistant to the Regional General Manager, Z. Michael Scott, who is not related to Sandy Alderson. My friends over at the diverse Mets front office would like you to know.. METS SELECT NINE …

Sportsnaut
New York Mets’ Carlos Carrasco (hamstring) nearing a return

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 4m

The New York Mets, who hit the All-Star break at 47-40 and lead the National League East by 3 1/2 games, are close to getting back right-hander Carlos

MLB
Track every HR of the Derby, LIVE right here

by: N/A MLB: Athletics 26m

The Official Site of Major League Baseball

Film Room
2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 31m

Watch LIVE as MLB’s biggest bats take aim at the Coors Field fences in the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

nj.com
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: LIVE updates on Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Rangers’ Joey Gallo, Mets’ Pete Alonso, more - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 32m

LIVE updates on the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby during All-Star week in Denver, Co., featuring stars such as the Angels' Shohei Ohtani, the Mets' Pete Alonso and the Nationals' Juan Soto.

Sports Media 101

New York Mets deliver solid first-half performance to lead National League East

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 32m

The end of the first half wasn’t fun for the New York Mets, who blew a 5-0 lead to the Pittsburgh Pirates in their worst loss of the year. The positive sign for the Mets is that the loss is merely a minor annoyance in a year that has gone far better...

WFAN
Pete Alonso ‘on a mission’ to repeat as Home Run Derby champ

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 40m

Pete Alonso would love to face Shohei Ohtani regularly, and highly praised his possible opponent in the 2021 Home Run Derby semifinals, but he says he’s ‘on a mission’ to repeat as dinger king.

The New York Times
With Shohei Ohtani, Baseball Embraces ‘Why Not?’

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 41m

As his fellow All-Stars grapple with Ohtani’s brilliance, they focus on the difficult nature of his versatility. In a risk-averse game, he is an argument for going all in.

Amazin' Avenue
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Bracket, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/12/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 47m

Pete Alonso defends his derby title from 2019.

