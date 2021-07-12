New York Mets
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Live results, updates as Shohei Ohtani, Joey Gallo, more take swings at Coors Field - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 1h
MLB is turning off the humidor Monday night, so get ready for balls to fly out of Coors Field
Track every HR of the Derby, LIVE right here
by: N/A — MLB: Athletics 20m
The Official Site of Major League Baseball
2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 25m
Watch LIVE as MLB’s biggest bats take aim at the Coors Field fences in the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: LIVE updates on Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Rangers’ Joey Gallo, Mets’ Pete Alonso, more - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 26m
LIVE updates on the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby during All-Star week in Denver, Co., featuring stars such as the Angels' Shohei Ohtani, the Mets' Pete Alonso and the Nationals' Juan Soto.
New York Mets deliver solid first-half performance to lead National League East
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 27m
The end of the first half wasn’t fun for the New York Mets, who blew a 5-0 lead to the Pittsburgh Pirates in their worst loss of the year. The positive sign for the Mets is that the loss is merely a minor annoyance in a year that has gone far better...
Pete Alonso ‘on a mission’ to repeat as Home Run Derby champ
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 35m
Pete Alonso would love to face Shohei Ohtani regularly, and highly praised his possible opponent in the 2021 Home Run Derby semifinals, but he says he’s ‘on a mission’ to repeat as dinger king.
With Shohei Ohtani, Baseball Embraces ‘Why Not?’
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 35m
As his fellow All-Stars grapple with Ohtani’s brilliance, they focus on the difficult nature of his versatility. In a risk-averse game, he is an argument for going all in.
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Bracket, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/12/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m
Pete Alonso defends his derby title from 2019.
On the rise: Tatis, Guerrero among young stars lifting game | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 58m
(AP) -- The gold-plated necklace Fernando Tatis Jr. wore for the All-Star festivities was both flashy and eye-catching -- just like his game.The San Diego slugger nicknamed “El Niño" -- he wore it pr
🐻❄️ in the cage. #PeteAlonso 🔒Official Team Account
Mets go heavy on pitching in rounds 2-10 of MLB Draft https://t.co/F68XWrJUdh via @AlbaneseLauraBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mets: Ready. 💪 #PeteAlonsoMinors
By just one homer, @TreyMancini is moving on! What a start!!! #HRDerbyOfficial Team Account
Taijuan Walker excited to "soak it all in" at first MLB All-Star Game https://t.co/mSbLcGwJ3iTV / Radio Network
Beat Writer / Columnist
