New York Mets

Newsday
Mets go heavy on pitching in rounds two-10 of MLB draft | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 58m

The Mets have looked into their future, and all they see is pitching. A day after drafting Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker in the first round and 10th overall, the farm system got another shot in the

MLB
Track every HR of the Derby, LIVE right here

by: N/A MLB: Athletics 20m

The Official Site of Major League Baseball

Film Room
2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 25m

Watch LIVE as MLB’s biggest bats take aim at the Coors Field fences in the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

nj.com
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: LIVE updates on Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Rangers’ Joey Gallo, Mets’ Pete Alonso, more - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 26m

LIVE updates on the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby during All-Star week in Denver, Co., featuring stars such as the Angels' Shohei Ohtani, the Mets' Pete Alonso and the Nationals' Juan Soto.

Sports Media 101

New York Mets deliver solid first-half performance to lead National League East

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 27m

The end of the first half wasn’t fun for the New York Mets, who blew a 5-0 lead to the Pittsburgh Pirates in their worst loss of the year. The positive sign for the Mets is that the loss is merely a minor annoyance in a year that has gone far better...

WFAN
Pete Alonso ‘on a mission’ to repeat as Home Run Derby champ

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 35m

Pete Alonso would love to face Shohei Ohtani regularly, and highly praised his possible opponent in the 2021 Home Run Derby semifinals, but he says he’s ‘on a mission’ to repeat as dinger king.

The New York Times
With Shohei Ohtani, Baseball Embraces ‘Why Not?’

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 35m

As his fellow All-Stars grapple with Ohtani’s brilliance, they focus on the difficult nature of his versatility. In a risk-averse game, he is an argument for going all in.

Amazin' Avenue
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Bracket, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/12/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m

Pete Alonso defends his derby title from 2019.

Newsday
On the rise: Tatis, Guerrero among young stars lifting game | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 57m

(AP) -- The gold-plated necklace Fernando Tatis Jr. wore for the All-Star festivities was both flashy and eye-catching -- just like his game.The San Diego slugger nicknamed “El Niño" -- he wore it pr

