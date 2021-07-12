Quantcast
New York Mets

nj.com
62646988_thumbnail

2021 MLB Home Run Derby: LIVE updates on Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Rangers’ Joey Gallo, Mets’ Pete Alonso, more - nj.com

by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 26m

LIVE updates on the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby during All-Star week in Denver, Co., featuring stars such as the Angels' Shohei Ohtani, the Mets' Pete Alonso and the Nationals' Juan Soto.

MLB
56073123_thumbnail

Track every HR of the Derby, LIVE right here

by: N/A MLB: Athletics 20m

The Official Site of Major League Baseball

Film Room
62646989_thumbnail

2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 25m

Watch LIVE as MLB’s biggest bats take aim at the Coors Field fences in the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Sports Media 101

New York Mets deliver solid first-half performance to lead National League East

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 26m

The end of the first half wasn’t fun for the New York Mets, who blew a 5-0 lead to the Pittsburgh Pirates in their worst loss of the year. The positive sign for the Mets is that the loss is merely a minor annoyance in a year that has gone far better...

WFAN
62647030_thumbnail

Pete Alonso ‘on a mission’ to repeat as Home Run Derby champ

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 34m

Pete Alonso would love to face Shohei Ohtani regularly, and highly praised his possible opponent in the 2021 Home Run Derby semifinals, but he says he’s ‘on a mission’ to repeat as dinger king.

The New York Times
62647023_thumbnail

With Shohei Ohtani, Baseball Embraces ‘Why Not?’

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 35m

As his fellow All-Stars grapple with Ohtani’s brilliance, they focus on the difficult nature of his versatility. In a risk-averse game, he is an argument for going all in.

Amazin' Avenue
62646964_thumbnail

2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Bracket, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/12/21

by: Chris McShane SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m

Pete Alonso defends his derby title from 2019.

Newsday
62646723_thumbnail

On the rise: Tatis, Guerrero among young stars lifting game | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 57m

(AP) -- The gold-plated necklace Fernando Tatis Jr. wore for the All-Star festivities was both flashy and eye-catching -- just like his game.The San Diego slugger nicknamed “El Niño" -- he wore it pr

