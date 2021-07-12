New York Mets
With Shohei Ohtani, Baseball Embraces ‘Why Not?’
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 35m
As his fellow All-Stars grapple with Ohtani’s brilliance, they focus on the difficult nature of his versatility. In a risk-averse game, he is an argument for going all in.
Track every HR of the Derby, LIVE right here
by: N/A — MLB: Athletics 20m
2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby | 07/12/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 25m
Watch LIVE as MLB’s biggest bats take aim at the Coors Field fences in the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: LIVE updates on Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, Rangers’ Joey Gallo, Mets’ Pete Alonso, more - nj.com
by: Brendan Kuty | BKUTY@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 26m
LIVE updates on the 2021 MLB Home Run Derby during All-Star week in Denver, Co., featuring stars such as the Angels' Shohei Ohtani, the Mets' Pete Alonso and the Nationals' Juan Soto.
New York Mets deliver solid first-half performance to lead National League East
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 26m
The end of the first half wasn’t fun for the New York Mets, who blew a 5-0 lead to the Pittsburgh Pirates in their worst loss of the year. The positive sign for the Mets is that the loss is merely a minor annoyance in a year that has gone far better...
Pete Alonso ‘on a mission’ to repeat as Home Run Derby champ
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 34m
Pete Alonso would love to face Shohei Ohtani regularly, and highly praised his possible opponent in the 2021 Home Run Derby semifinals, but he says he’s ‘on a mission’ to repeat as dinger king.
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Bracket, broadcast info, and open thread, 7/12/21
by: Chris McShane — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 41m
Pete Alonso defends his derby title from 2019.
On the rise: Tatis, Guerrero among young stars lifting game | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 57m
(AP) -- The gold-plated necklace Fernando Tatis Jr. wore for the All-Star festivities was both flashy and eye-catching -- just like his game.The San Diego slugger nicknamed “El Niño" -- he wore it pr
🐻❄️ in the cage. #PeteAlonso 🔒Official Team Account
Mets go heavy on pitching in rounds 2-10 of MLB Draft https://t.co/F68XWrJUdh via @AlbaneseLauraBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mets: Ready. 💪 #PeteAlonsoMinors
By just one homer, @TreyMancini is moving on! What a start!!! #HRDerbyOfficial Team Account
Taijuan Walker excited to "soak it all in" at first MLB All-Star Game https://t.co/mSbLcGwJ3iTV / Radio Network
-
