Pete Alonso has record-breaking 35-HR first round of Derby
by: Jordan Cohn — Radio.com: WFAN 42m
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso came to Coors Field to defend his Home Run Derby crown, and he started out on as good a note as he could have possibly hoped, with a record-breaking 35 home runs in Round 1.
Pete Alonso on Home Run Derby | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 33m
Pete Alonso joins MLB Tonight prior to the Home Run Derby to discuss defending his title and his approach to the unique event
Listen to Episode 68 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Mets First Half in Review feat. Wayne Randazzo
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 1m
The Mets head into the All-Star break in first place at 47-40 and have weathered the storm of all the injuries that have hit them.
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Live results, updates as Juan Soto upsets Shohei Ohtani; Pete Alonso moves on - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 1m
The balls are flying out of Coors Field on Monday night
2021 Mets Draft profile: Calvin Ziegler
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 8m
With their second selection in the 2021 draft, the Mets selected Calvin Ziegler, a right-handed pitcher from Ontario, Canada.
2021 Home Run Derby | Newsday
by: AP — Newsday 30m
See the scenes from Monday's derby at Coors Field in Denver.
Pete Alonso Set HR Derby Record with 35 Homers
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 36m
7/12/21: Pete Alonso sets a new Home Run Derby record with 35 home runs in the first round of the 2021 Home Run Derby.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for ou...
Mets promote Bryn Alderson, Ian Levin to assistant GM roles
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 41m
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have promoted Bryn Alderson - son of Sandy - and Ian Levin into assistant GM roles, but have not yet remove the “acting” from interim GM Zack Scott’s title.
20/20 Hindsight: Mets Walk The Plank
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 1h
The New York Mets had a golden opportunity with seven straight games against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Somehow, they started the stretch with a split: 1. Blowing a five run first inning lead to the P…
