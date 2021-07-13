Quantcast
62648037_thumbnail

Alonso's 35 Round 1 homers | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 24m

Check out Pete Alonso's 35 homers in Round 1 of the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

Film Room
62648038_thumbnail

Pete Alonso on Home Run Derby | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 24m

Pete Alonso joins MLB Tonight prior to the Home Run Derby to discuss defending his title and his approach to the unique event

Newsday
62648045_thumbnail

2021 Home Run Derby | Newsday

by: AP Newsday 21m

See the scenes from Monday's derby at Coors Field in Denver.

CBS Sports

2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Live results, updates as Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, more take swings at Coors Field - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 27m

MLB is turning off the humidor Monday night, so get ready for balls to fly out of Coors Field

New York Post
62647987_thumbnail

Mets’ Pete Alonso shatters Home Run Derby record: ‘Just wow’

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 27m

Pete Alonso’s defense of his Home Run Derby title got off to a historic start. The Mets first baseman, who won the event in 2019, hit a first-round record 35 home runs at Coors Field on Monday...

Pete Alonso Set HR Derby Record with 35 Homers

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 27m

7/12/21: Pete Alonso sets a new Home Run Derby record with 35 home runs in the first round of the 2021 Home Run Derby.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for ou...

WFAN
62647951_thumbnail

Mets promote Bryn Alderson, Ian Levin to assistant GM roles

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 32m

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have promoted Bryn Alderson - son of Sandy - and Ian Levin into assistant GM roles, but have not yet remove the “acting” from interim GM Zack Scott’s title.

Mets Daddy

20/20 Hindsight: Mets Walk The Plank

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 58m

The New York Mets had a golden opportunity with seven straight games against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Somehow, they started the stretch with a split: 1. Blowing a five run first inning lead to the P…

MLB: Mets.com
60002168_thumbnail

Mets select nine players on day two of 2021 Draft

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

The New York Mets today made nine selections in rounds 2-10 to complete day two of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

