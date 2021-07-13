Quantcast
New York Mets

Film Room
62648038_thumbnail

Pete Alonso on Home Run Derby | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 34m

Pete Alonso joins MLB Tonight prior to the Home Run Derby to discuss defending his title and his approach to the unique event

New York Post
62648322_thumbnail

Listen to Episode 68 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Mets First Half in Review feat. Wayne Randazzo

by: Jake Brown New York Post 2m

The Mets head into the All-Star break in first place at 47-40 and have weathered the storm of all the injuries that have hit them.

CBS Sports

2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Live results, updates as Juan Soto upsets Shohei Ohtani; Pete Alonso moves on - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 2m

The balls are flying out of Coors Field on Monday night

Amazin' Avenue
62648224_thumbnail

2021 Mets Draft profile: Calvin Ziegler

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 9m

With their second selection in the 2021 draft, the Mets selected Calvin Ziegler, a right-handed pitcher from Ontario, Canada.

Newsday
62648045_thumbnail

2021 Home Run Derby | Newsday

by: AP Newsday 31m

See the scenes from Monday's derby at Coors Field in Denver.

Pete Alonso Set HR Derby Record with 35 Homers

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 37m

7/12/21: Pete Alonso sets a new Home Run Derby record with 35 home runs in the first round of the 2021 Home Run Derby.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for ou...

WFAN
62647951_thumbnail

Mets promote Bryn Alderson, Ian Levin to assistant GM roles

by: Lou DiPietro Radio.com: WFAN 42m

According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have promoted Bryn Alderson - son of Sandy - and Ian Levin into assistant GM roles, but have not yet remove the “acting” from interim GM Zack Scott’s title.

Mets Daddy

20/20 Hindsight: Mets Walk The Plank

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

The New York Mets had a golden opportunity with seven straight games against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Somehow, they started the stretch with a split: 1. Blowing a five run first inning lead to the P…

