2021 Mets Draft profile: Calvin Ziegler
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5s
With their second selection in the 2021 draft, the Mets selected Calvin Ziegler, a right-handed pitcher from Ontario, Canada.
Pete Alonso on Home Run Derby | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 24m
Pete Alonso joins MLB Tonight prior to the Home Run Derby to discuss defending his title and his approach to the unique event
2021 Home Run Derby | Newsday
by: AP — Newsday 22m
See the scenes from Monday's derby at Coors Field in Denver.
2021 MLB Home Run Derby: Live results, updates as Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, more take swings at Coors Field - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 27m
MLB is turning off the humidor Monday night, so get ready for balls to fly out of Coors Field
Mets’ Pete Alonso shatters Home Run Derby record: ‘Just wow’
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 28m
Pete Alonso’s defense of his Home Run Derby title got off to a historic start. The Mets first baseman, who won the event in 2019, hit a first-round record 35 home runs at Coors Field on Monday...
Pete Alonso Set HR Derby Record with 35 Homers
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 28m
7/12/21: Pete Alonso sets a new Home Run Derby record with 35 home runs in the first round of the 2021 Home Run Derby.Check out http://m.mlb.com/video for ou...
Mets promote Bryn Alderson, Ian Levin to assistant GM roles
by: Lou DiPietro — Radio.com: WFAN 33m
According to SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have promoted Bryn Alderson - son of Sandy - and Ian Levin into assistant GM roles, but have not yet remove the “acting” from interim GM Zack Scott’s title.
20/20 Hindsight: Mets Walk The Plank
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 59m
The New York Mets had a golden opportunity with seven straight games against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Somehow, they started the stretch with a split: 1. Blowing a five run first inning lead to the P…
