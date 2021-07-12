New York Mets
Derby champ Pete Alonso had a colorful secret weapon this year -- actually, eight of them
by: Joon Lee, ESPN — ESPN 4m
The slugger teamed up with artist Gregory Siff to create custom bats honoring his grandfather, the Mets and the movie "300" en route to winning his second Home Run Derby.
Alonso edges Mancini to defend HR Derby crown
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN 4m
Mets slugger Pete Alonso repeated as Home Run Derby champion in front of a sold-out Coors Field crowd Monday night, edging Orioles first baseman and cancer survivor Trey Mancini in the final round.
Pete Alonso's 16 Round 2 homers | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 12m
Check out Pete Alonso's 16 homers in Round 2 of the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby
Alonso third ever to defend HR Derby title
by: Mark Feinsand — MLB: Mets 53s
DENVER -- Only two men had ever repeated as Home Run Derby champions prior to this week. By the end of Monday night, Ken Griffey Jr. was welcoming Pete Alonso to the club at Coors Field.
The Winner...AND STILL HOME RUN DERBY CHAMPION OF THE WORLLLLLLLD: PETE ALONSO!!! | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 2m
Pete Alonso every time he shows up for the Home Run Derby:ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? IS THIS NOT WHY YOU ARE HERE?!? Peter Morgan Alonso went into this Home Run Derby as like th...
Mets' Pete Alonso wins second straight Home Run Derby - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 7m
Alonso is the king of the Derby.
M.L.B. Pledges Millions to Build Black Participation
by: James Wagner — NY Times 9m
The league made a 10-year commitment to the Players Alliance that includes $10 million a year, plus an additional $5 million in matching contributions.
Pete Alonso defends Home Run Derby title
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Elite Sports NY 13m
Despite being the No. 5 seed in the 2021 Home Run Derby, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso maintains his champion title.
Mets’ Pete Alonso repeats as Home Run Derby champion
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 18m
Pete Alonso of the Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini of the Orioles in the final.
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Mets slugger Pete Alonso defends his Home Run Derby title during All-Star festivities. @mroberson22 -- @Mets #HomeRunDerby #AllStarGame -- https://t.co/JWPBRUzb7w https://t.co/7tJiRFLXxENewspaper / Magazine
Dave Jauss definitely wouldn’t walk the leadoff guy.All I’m saying is the Mets don’t have a 5th starter and Dave Jauss is showing off 70 command right now.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"I feel like my Home Run Derby legacy - I'm one of the best people to do it" Pete Alonso isn't sure if he wants to participate in the 2022 Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, but knows tonight's performance secured his place in Home Run Derby historyTV / Radio Network
Here's our story on Pete Alonso winning his second straight HR Derby. More to come: https://t.co/5ECVdtao45 #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
Carter. Hernandez. Gooden. Strawberry. The 1986 Mets are the focus of a new four-part @30for30 titled "Once Upon a Time in Queens" 🍿 https://t.co/teSc11WdrwBlogger / Podcaster
Mets Promote Two Executives To Assistant General Manager Positions https://t.co/ProgniXAFtBlogger / Podcaster
