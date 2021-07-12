Quantcast
New York Mets

ESPN
Derby champ Pete Alonso had a colorful secret weapon this year -- actually, eight of them

by: Joon Lee, ESPN ESPN 4m

The slugger teamed up with artist Gregory Siff to create custom bats honoring his grandfather, the Mets and the movie "300" en route to winning his second Home Run Derby.

ESPN
Alonso edges Mancini to defend HR Derby crown

by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN 4m

Mets slugger Pete Alonso repeated as Home Run Derby champion in front of a sold-out Coors Field crowd Monday night, edging Orioles first baseman and cancer survivor Trey Mancini in the final round.

Film Room
Pete Alonso's 16 Round 2 homers | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 12m

Check out Pete Alonso's 16 homers in Round 2 of the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby

MLB: Mets.com
Alonso third ever to defend HR Derby title

by: Mark Feinsand MLB: Mets 53s

DENVER -- Only two men had ever repeated as Home Run Derby champions prior to this week. By the end of Monday night, Ken Griffey Jr. was welcoming Pete Alonso to the club at Coors Field.

Barstool Sports
The Winner...AND STILL HOME RUN DERBY CHAMPION OF THE WORLLLLLLLD: PETE ALONSO!!! | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 2m

Pete Alonso every time he shows up for the Home Run Derby:ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? IS THIS NOT WHY YOU ARE HERE?!? Peter Morgan Alonso went into this Home Run Derby as like th...

Daily News
Mets' Pete Alonso wins second straight Home Run Derby - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 7m

Alonso is the king of the Derby.

The New York Times
M.L.B. Pledges Millions to Build Black Participation

by: James Wagner NY Times 9m

The league made a 10-year commitment to the Players Alliance that includes $10 million a year, plus an additional $5 million in matching contributions.

Elite Sports NY
Pete Alonso defends Home Run Derby title

by: Tatiana Snedeker Elite Sports NY 13m

Despite being the No. 5 seed in the 2021 Home Run Derby, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso maintains his champion title. 

NBC Sports
Mets’ Pete Alonso repeats as Home Run Derby champion

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 18m

Pete Alonso of the Mets became the third back-to-back Home Run Derby champion, beating No. 6 seed Trey Mancini of the Orioles in the final.

