New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso Feels He's 'The Best Power Hitter on the Planet' After Winning HR Derby
by: Joseph Zucker — Bleacher Report 5m
After successfully defending his Home Run Derby crown, New York Mets star Pete Alonso is of the opinion that nobody can mash dingers like him. "I feel like I’m...
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Pete Alonso on winning HR Derby | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 7m
Mets slugger Pete Alonso talks about winning the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, going back-to-back in the process
Alonso edges Mancini to defend HR Derby crown
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN Dallas: Rangers Blog 7m
Mets slugger Pete Alonso repeated as Home Run Derby champion in front of a sold-out Coors Field crowd Monday night, edging Orioles first baseman and cancer survivor Trey Mancini in the final round.
2021 MLB Home Run Derby results, takeaways: Pete Alonso defends crown vs. Trey Mancini; Ohtani ousted early - CBSSports.com
by: Mike Axisa — CBS Sports 9m
Alonso won the Home Run Derby for the second consecutive time on Monday night
Alonso third ever to defend HR Derby title
by: Mark Feinsand — MLB: Mets 12m
DENVER -- Only two men had ever repeated as Home Run Derby champions prior to this week. By the end of Monday night, Ken Griffey Jr. was welcoming Pete Alonso to the club at Coors Field.
The Winner...AND STILL HOME RUN DERBY CHAMPION OF THE WORLLLLLLLD: PETE ALONSO!!! | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 13m
Pete Alonso every time he shows up for the Home Run Derby:ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? IS THIS NOT WHY YOU ARE HERE?!? Peter Morgan Alonso went into this Home Run Derby as like th...
Mets' Pete Alonso wins second straight Home Run Derby - New York Daily News
by: Matthew Roberson — NY Daily News 19m
Alonso is the king of the Derby.
M.L.B. Pledges Millions to Build Black Participation
by: James Wagner — NY Times 21m
The league made a 10-year commitment to the Players Alliance that includes $10 million a year, plus an additional $5 million in matching contributions.
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @TomBiersdorfer: Our @NYDNSports back page: Mets slugger Pete Alonso defends his Home Run Derby title during All-Star festivities. @mroberson22 -- @Mets #HomeRunDerby #AllStarGame -- https://t.co/JWPBRUzb7w https://t.co/7tJiRFLXxENewspaper / Magazine
-
Dave Jauss definitely wouldn’t walk the leadoff guy.All I’m saying is the Mets don’t have a 5th starter and Dave Jauss is showing off 70 command right now.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
"I feel like my Home Run Derby legacy - I'm one of the best people to do it" Pete Alonso isn't sure if he wants to participate in the 2022 Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, but knows tonight's performance secured his place in Home Run Derby historyTV / Radio Network
-
Here's our story on Pete Alonso winning his second straight HR Derby. More to come: https://t.co/5ECVdtao45 #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Carter. Hernandez. Gooden. Strawberry. The 1986 Mets are the focus of a new four-part @30for30 titled "Once Upon a Time in Queens" 🍿 https://t.co/teSc11WdrwBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Promote Two Executives To Assistant General Manager Positions https://t.co/ProgniXAFtBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets