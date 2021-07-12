Quantcast
New York Mets

Bleacher Report
Pete Alonso Feels He's 'The Best Power Hitter on the Planet' After Winning HR Derby

by: Joseph Zucker Bleacher Report 5m

After successfully defending his Home Run Derby crown, New York Mets star Pete Alonso is of the opinion that nobody can mash dingers like him. "I feel like I’m...

Film Room
Pete Alonso on winning HR Derby | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 7m

Mets slugger Pete Alonso talks about winning the 2021 T-Mobile Home Run Derby, going back-to-back in the process

ESPN Dallas: Rangers Blog
Alonso edges Mancini to defend HR Derby crown

by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN Dallas: Rangers Blog 7m

Mets slugger Pete Alonso repeated as Home Run Derby champion in front of a sold-out Coors Field crowd Monday night, edging Orioles first baseman and cancer survivor Trey Mancini in the final round.

CBS Sports

2021 MLB Home Run Derby results, takeaways: Pete Alonso defends crown vs. Trey Mancini; Ohtani ousted early - CBSSports.com

by: Mike Axisa CBS Sports 9m

Alonso won the Home Run Derby for the second consecutive time on Monday night

MLB: Mets.com
Alonso third ever to defend HR Derby title

by: Mark Feinsand MLB: Mets 12m

DENVER -- Only two men had ever repeated as Home Run Derby champions prior to this week. By the end of Monday night, Ken Griffey Jr. was welcoming Pete Alonso to the club at Coors Field.

Barstool Sports
The Winner...AND STILL HOME RUN DERBY CHAMPION OF THE WORLLLLLLLD: PETE ALONSO!!! | Barstool Sports

by: Clem Barstool Sports 13m

Pete Alonso every time he shows up for the Home Run Derby:ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? IS THIS NOT WHY YOU ARE HERE?!? Peter Morgan Alonso went into this Home Run Derby as like th...

Daily News
Mets' Pete Alonso wins second straight Home Run Derby - New York Daily News

by: Matthew Roberson NY Daily News 19m

Alonso is the king of the Derby.

The New York Times
M.L.B. Pledges Millions to Build Black Participation

by: James Wagner NY Times 21m

The league made a 10-year commitment to the Players Alliance that includes $10 million a year, plus an additional $5 million in matching contributions.

