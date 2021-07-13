Quantcast
New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Pete Alonso has made more money from Home Run Derby than from the Mets

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 39m

The Home Run Derby has become quite profitable for Pete Alonso, who has cashed in more money from that than his Mets salaries.

More Recent New York Mets Articles

New York Post
Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby win powered by one-of-a-kind bats

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 25m

Pete Alonso used one-of-a-kind and sentimental bats to win his second-straight Home Run Derby.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Big numbers from Pete Alonso's epic Home Run Derby performance

by: James Jackson ESPN New York: Mets Blog 29m

Thirty-five dingers in the first round. Pete Alonso hit 74 home runs to win back-to-back derbies.

Mets Daddy

Alonso Is Re-Pete Home Run Derby Champion

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 43m

Each of the Home Run Derby contestants wore the number 44 in honor of the late Hank Aaron. Much like Aaron once before him, Pete Alonso once again established himself as the real home run king. Fir…

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Tuesday 7/13/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 55m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyd...

CBS Sports

2021 MLB Home Run Derby proves again why the event is a must-see sports spectacle - CBSSports.com

by: Matt Snyder CBS Sports 55m

The Home Run Derby just seems to get better and better

Big League Stew
Yes, Shohei Ohtani is the face of baseball. Just ask baseball

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 56m

There's no mistaking the main attraction at MLB's All-Star festivities.

ESPN L.A. Angels Blog
Alonso edges Mancini to defend HR Derby crown

by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 1h

Mets slugger Pete Alonso repeated as Home Run Derby champion in front of a sold-out Coors Field crowd Monday night, edging Orioles first baseman and cancer survivor Trey Mancini in the final round.

