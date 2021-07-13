New York Mets
Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby win powered by one-of-a-kind bats
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 25m
Pete Alonso used one-of-a-kind and sentimental bats to win his second-straight Home Run Derby.
Big numbers from Pete Alonso's epic Home Run Derby performance
by: James Jackson — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 29m
Thirty-five dingers in the first round. Pete Alonso hit 74 home runs to win back-to-back derbies.
Pete Alonso has made more money from Home Run Derby than from the Mets
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 39m
The Home Run Derby has become quite profitable for Pete Alonso, who has cashed in more money from that than his Mets salaries.
Alonso Is Re-Pete Home Run Derby Champion
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 43m
Each of the Home Run Derby contestants wore the number 44 in honor of the late Hank Aaron. Much like Aaron once before him, Pete Alonso once again established himself as the real home run king. Fir…
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets - Tuesday 7/13/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 55m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyd...
2021 MLB Home Run Derby proves again why the event is a must-see sports spectacle - CBSSports.com
by: Matt Snyder — CBS Sports 55m
The Home Run Derby just seems to get better and better
Yes, Shohei Ohtani is the face of baseball. Just ask baseball
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 56m
There's no mistaking the main attraction at MLB's All-Star festivities.
Alonso edges Mancini to defend HR Derby crown
by: Alden Gonzalez, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN Los Angeles: Angels Blog 1h
Mets slugger Pete Alonso repeated as Home Run Derby champion in front of a sold-out Coors Field crowd Monday night, edging Orioles first baseman and cancer survivor Trey Mancini in the final round.
Pete Alonso:'I think I'm the best power hitter on the planet. Being able to showcase that and really put on a fun display for fans, I just think that it's truly a dream come true for me. Because when I was younger, my parents actually let me stay up past my bedtime to watch this.'
See the Mets 46th overall draft pick Calvin Ziegler bring the heat for TNXL Academy in Florida
Pete Alonso reveals Taijuan Walker's spot-on advice during the 2021 Home Run Derby
Same energy
This is seriously a mind-blowing performance from coach Dave Jauss. At 64!
Deep dive on the Mets' third-round MLB Draft pick RHP Dominic Hamel
