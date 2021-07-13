New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Pete Alonso Wins Second Straight Home Run Derby
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 1h
Pete Alonso of the Mets brushed off his low seeding, and Shohei Ohtani’s pre-contest hype, to defend his Home Run Derby crown.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Alonso wins Derby in 2019, 2021 | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 36m
Check out Pete Alonso's journey to becoming the 2019 and 2021 Home Run Derby champion
All Hail Home Run Derby King Pete Alonso—and the Coors Field Air
by: Ben Lindbergh — The Ringer 1h
The Mets slugger bopped his way through Monday’s dinger-filled tournament, while favorite Shohei Ohtani lost a swing-off and feel-good story Trey Mancini came up short
Who? Dave Jauss was the real MVP of the Home Run Derby
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 1h
Pete Alonso won the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, but the real MVP was Mets coach Dave Jauss, who pitched to him.
Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Trey Mancini produce inspiring final
by: Gabe Lacques — USA Today 2h
MLB's Home Run Derby often wanders into an anticlimactic finish, but Alonso's passion and Mancini's persistence produced an inspiring final.
Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby win powered by one-of-a-kind bats
by: Joseph Staszewski — New York Post 2h
Pete Alonso used one-of-a-kind and sentimental bats to win his second-straight Home Run Derby.
Big numbers from Pete Alonso's epic Home Run Derby performance
by: James Jackson — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h
Thirty-five dingers in the first round. Pete Alonso hit 74 home runs to win back-to-back derbies.
Alonso Is Re-Pete Home Run Derby Champion
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
Each of the Home Run Derby contestants wore the number 44 in honor of the late Hank Aaron. Much like Aaron once before him, Pete Alonso once again established himself as the real home run king. Fir…
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
RT @NYTSports: “He was putting it right in the breadbasket, right in the honey hole, right in the sweet spot of my swing,” Pete Alonso said of Dave Jauss's pitching during the Home Run Derby. “That’s what we worked on in practice.” https://t.co/noYXPawiFFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Edwin Diaz's blown save heading into the All-Star break should not in any way defense his season thus far (via @SThompsonSNY) https://t.co/zxCzhekywnTV / Radio Network
-
This is an actual image of Pete Alonso's heartDave Jauss is the real MVP! https://t.co/PNeCSWY1PbBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @CespedesBBQ: Pete Alonso is officially The Home Run Derby Guy™ and he’s the perfect dude for it. My take on an unforgettable evening in Denver for @MLBONFOX https://t.co/O5KX2GRRRJTV / Radio Network
-
On Baseball: After another HR Derby win, Pete Alonso’s not afraid to say it: “I’m the best power hitter on the planet” https://t.co/Q0zSeM3tEfBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @ringer: All hail Home Run Derby king Pete Alonso—and the Coors Field air. @BenLindbergh: https://t.co/8uEJ56a0TmBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets