New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
62649996_thumbnail

Who? Dave Jauss was the real MVP of the Home Run Derby

by: Larry Brown Larry Brown Sports 1h

Pete Alonso won the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, but the real MVP was Mets coach Dave Jauss, who pitched to him.

Film Room
62650229_thumbnail

Alonso wins Derby in 2019, 2021 | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 36m

Check out Pete Alonso's journey to becoming the 2019 and 2021 Home Run Derby champion

The Ringer
62650016_thumbnail

All Hail Home Run Derby King Pete Alonso—and the Coors Field Air

by: Ben Lindbergh The Ringer 1h

The Mets slugger bopped his way through Monday’s dinger-filled tournament, while favorite Shohei Ohtani lost a swing-off and feel-good story Trey Mancini came up short

The New York Times
62649966_thumbnail

Pete Alonso Wins Second Straight Home Run Derby

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 1h

Pete Alonso of the Mets brushed off his low seeding, and Shohei Ohtani’s pre-contest hype, to defend his Home Run Derby crown.

USA Today
62649884_thumbnail

Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Trey Mancini produce inspiring final

by: Gabe Lacques USA Today 2h

MLB's Home Run Derby often wanders into an anticlimactic finish, but Alonso's passion and Mancini's persistence produced an inspiring final.

New York Post
62649706_thumbnail

Pete Alonso’s Home Run Derby win powered by one-of-a-kind bats

by: Joseph Staszewski New York Post 2h

Pete Alonso used one-of-a-kind and sentimental bats to win his second-straight Home Run Derby.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
62649566_thumbnail

Big numbers from Pete Alonso's epic Home Run Derby performance

by: James Jackson ESPN New York: Mets Blog 2h

Thirty-five dingers in the first round. Pete Alonso hit 74 home runs to win back-to-back derbies.

Mets Daddy

Alonso Is Re-Pete Home Run Derby Champion

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 2h

Each of the Home Run Derby contestants wore the number 44 in honor of the late Hank Aaron. Much like Aaron once before him, Pete Alonso once again established himself as the real home run king. Fir…

Tweets