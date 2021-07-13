New York Mets
Year since Washington change, Native sports imagery evolving | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 1h
Washington will not have any kind of Native American imagery as part of its next name, and the subject is still evolving across sports in the year since the storied NFL franchise dropped arguably the
The Journal News
by: Associated Press — LoHud 14m
How to watch 2021 MLB All-Star Game: Free live stream, time, TV, channel, rosters for American League, National League - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 54m
The 2021 MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 (7/13/21) at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.
Alonso wins Derby in 2019, 2021 | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Check out Pete Alonso's journey to becoming the 2019 and 2021 Home Run Derby champion
All Hail Home Run Derby King Pete Alonso—and the Coors Field Air
by: Ben Lindbergh — The Ringer 3h
The Mets slugger bopped his way through Monday’s dinger-filled tournament, while favorite Shohei Ohtani lost a swing-off and feel-good story Trey Mancini came up short
Who? Dave Jauss was the real MVP of the Home Run Derby
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 3h
Pete Alonso won the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, but the real MVP was Mets coach Dave Jauss, who pitched to him.
Pete Alonso Wins Second Straight Home Run Derby
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 3h
Pete Alonso of the Mets brushed off his low seeding, and Shohei Ohtani’s pre-contest hype, to defend his Home Run Derby crown.
Home Run Derby: Pete Alonso, Trey Mancini produce inspiring final
by: Gabe Lacques — USA Today 3h
MLB's Home Run Derby often wanders into an anticlimactic finish, but Alonso's passion and Mancini's persistence produced an inspiring final.
Mets trade target Kris Bryant addresses latest speculation: "Whatever happens, happens" https://t.co/HQB0JjaSBQTV / Radio Network
RT @AfterHoursCBS: "I've never seen anyone with his demeanor and mindset..He's won 2 CY Young awards without coming close to 20 wins..He's been SO impressive..He prevents runs every single night no matter how little run support he gets." - @FiggieNY on Jacob deGrom's greatness w/@ALawRadio https://t.co/4PwzP6YqTOTV / Radio Network
It’s late so I can tweet I love Pete Alonso. He’s perfect. I hope he wins 10 home run derbysPete Alonso is a back-to-back Home Run Derby champ! https://t.co/oRpz2Ue8WzBlogger / Podcaster
RT @NYTSports: “He was putting it right in the breadbasket, right in the honey hole, right in the sweet spot of my swing,” Pete Alonso said of Dave Jauss's pitching during the Home Run Derby. “That’s what we worked on in practice.” https://t.co/noYXPawiFFBeat Writer / Columnist
Edwin Diaz's blown save heading into the All-Star break should not in any way defense his season thus far (via @SThompsonSNY) https://t.co/zxCzhekywnTV / Radio Network
This is an actual image of Pete Alonso's heartDave Jauss is the real MVP! https://t.co/PNeCSWY1PbBeat Writer / Columnist
