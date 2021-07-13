New York Mets
ESNY’s 2021 Home Run Derby Breakdown
by: Tatiana Snedeker — Elite Sports NY 2h
Let's recap what went down in Colorado for this year's version of the Home Run Derby, which featured a familiar face in Pete Alonso.
The Journal News
by: Associated Press — LoHud 2h
How to watch 2021 MLB All-Star Game: Free live stream, time, TV, channel, rosters for American League, National League - nj.com
by: Brian Fonseca | BFonseca@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 2h
The 2021 MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 (7/13/21) at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado.
Year since Washington change, Native sports imagery evolving | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 3h
Washington will not have any kind of Native American imagery as part of its next name, and the subject is still evolving across sports in the year since the storied NFL franchise dropped arguably the
Alonso wins Derby in 2019, 2021 | 07/13/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 4h
Check out Pete Alonso's journey to becoming the 2019 and 2021 Home Run Derby champion
All Hail Home Run Derby King Pete Alonso—and the Coors Field Air
by: Ben Lindbergh — The Ringer 4h
The Mets slugger bopped his way through Monday’s dinger-filled tournament, while favorite Shohei Ohtani lost a swing-off and feel-good story Trey Mancini came up short
Who? Dave Jauss was the real MVP of the Home Run Derby
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 4h
Pete Alonso won the MLB Home Run Derby on Monday, but the real MVP was Mets coach Dave Jauss, who pitched to him.
Pete Alonso Wins Second Straight Home Run Derby
by: Tyler Kepner — NY Times 5h
Pete Alonso of the Mets brushed off his low seeding, and Shohei Ohtani’s pre-contest hype, to defend his Home Run Derby crown.
RT @GreggHenglein: Tuesday's @NewsdaySports cover BEAR'S REPEATING Pete Alonso wins Home Run Derby again @DPLennon #mets #lgm #HRDerby @APSE_sportmedia https://t.co/X7YAU6KPgVBeat Writer / Columnist
-
The final back page: Pete Alonso does it again! https://t.co/48wFWsB0OrBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DCRonESPN: Coming up at 5AM with @HDumpty39, @ChrisCanty99 & @RothenbergESPN: Pete Alonso of the #Mets goes back-to-back in the #HRDerby. Plus, reason for concern with #TeamUSABasketball? Listen on @ESPNNY98_7FM, ESPN App, TuneIn, https://t.co/FZLKtKnmXp or “98.7 ESPN” on smart speakers. https://t.co/5J7Jom4tP6TV / Radio Network
-
-
-
Mets trade target Kris Bryant addresses latest speculation: "Whatever happens, happens" https://t.co/HQB0JjaSBQTV / Radio Network
