Ex-Yankees, Phillies reliever warms up for Tokyo Olympics ... in the Sunset League? - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 17m
The Tokyo Olympics begin on Friday, July 23, 2021 (7/23/21) with baseball returning to the Summer Games for the first time since 2008.
Pete Alonso Wins The Home Run Derby In Record Fashion By Rich Coutinho,The New York Extra/TheNYExtra.com
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 2m
Two years ago Pete Alonso won the Home Run Derby and he defended that title by repeating that effort taking home the 2021 Home Run Derby crown. His ability to hit homers […]
On a Night of Upsets, Pete Alonso Repeats as Home Run Derby Champ
by: Jay Jaffe — FanGraphs 5m
Though Shohei Ohtani provided some fireworks, he didn't make it out of the first round.
Pete Alonso reveals Taijuan Walker's spot on advice during 2021 Home Run Derby | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 6m
Back-to-back Home Run Derby champion Pete Alonso discusses how much it means to him to win his 2nd straight Derby. Alonso reveals that teammate Taijuan Walke...
Major League Baseball’s commitment to The Players Alliance a strong, necessary statement
by: Tab Bamford — Elite Sports NY 12m
Major League Baseball's commitment to The Players Alliance a strong, necessary statement first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.
Can't Stop, Won't Stop
by: Tim Ryder — The Apple 14m
Mets earned their first-place position at the break, no time to slow down now..
Pete Alonso's passion and Trey Mancini's persistence produce inspiring Home Run Derby final: 'You can get through it'
by: Gators Wire — USA Today: Gators Wire 19m
MLB's Home Run Derby often wanders into an anticlimactic finish, but Alonso's passion and Mancini's persistence produced an inspiring final.
From Complex To Queens, Episode 123: 2021 MLB Draft, Day Two
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 21m
The team takes a look at the picks made in rounds two through ten.
Got way too much to be worried ‘bout what you got.Player
In the first home run derby he ever participated in, Pete Alonso beat Jose Canseco but was cheated out of advancing. That was seven years ago. He remembers, and has made sure no one can touch him in a derby since. https://t.co/hV2KD2oQ1vBeat Writer / Columnist
This is awesome! Love the emotions from #PeteAlonso 's teammates!! #LGMThe team was supporting the 🐻❄️! (via: @Lindor12BC, @JRvillar6, @DrewBU3 & @_David_Peterson’s IG stories) https://t.co/TBwfD46sWVTV / Radio Personality
Kumar Rocker, Vandy pitcher picked 10th overall by Mets, agrees to $6M bonus. Well above the $4.74M slot value. @Joelsherman1 on itBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Miss_Met: Pete Alonso: • Founded his own charity, Homers for Heroes • Donated $100k after winning his first Derby • Donated proceeds from his NFT to minor leaguers needing financial support • Bought all of his teammates cleats to honor 9/11 • Is just a wonderful guy with a BIG heart https://t.co/23JsfcJKgu https://t.co/NsYHSoXZIkBlogger / Podcaster
